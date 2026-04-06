Amnesty International Condemns Nigerian Government's Failure to Protect Benue State Residents

Amnesty International accuses the Nigerian government of failing to protect the people of Benue State following a recent attack in Mbalom that resulted in multiple deaths and widespread displacement. The organization highlights the humanitarian crisis, citing the displacement of over 500,000 people and the denial of basic rights to the residents.

Amnesty International has issued a strong condemnation of the Nigeria n government and its relevant agencies, accusing them of failing the people of Benue State , following the recent killings in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area, which occurred on Easter Sunday. The organization's statement highlights the government's perceived failure to protect its citizens from recurring attacks by armed groups, resulting in widespread displacement, loss of life, and destruction of property.

The Easter Sunday attack in Mbalom, which claimed the lives of over 17 people and injured many more, underscores the escalating violence and insecurity plaguing the region. Homes and businesses were set ablaze, and families are left searching for missing loved ones, creating a climate of fear and despair. The organization's statement also pointed out that this attack is one of many that has happened in the state of Benue, and so the government should find a permanent solution to curb this trend. It is pertinent to note that the government has been urged on several occasions to ensure that the security of lives and properties of the citizens are paramount, and to see to it that these killers are brought to book. Also, Amnesty International added that the continuous attacks has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, and they are now left in unsanitary camps with very little access to basic necessities. \The humanitarian crisis in Benue State has reached alarming proportions, with Amnesty International reporting that over 500,000 people have been displaced due to the ongoing violence. These internally displaced persons (IDPs) are struggling to survive in squalid camps, facing dire conditions characterized by inadequate access to clean water, sanitation, food, and healthcare. The organization expressed deep concern about the systematic deprivation of human rights, including the right to life and freedom of movement, experienced by Nigerians across the country as a result of the activities of violent groups. The failure of the authorities to effectively address the security challenges in Benue State and other areas has exacerbated the humanitarian situation and undermined the rule of law. The repeated attacks by gunmen have not only caused immense suffering and loss of life but have also disrupted livelihoods, restricted freedom of movement, and eroded the trust of the population in the government's ability to protect them. These challenges will persist if the government doesn't put aside a plan to combat this menace in the state of Benue. \Amnesty International's statement serves as a critical indictment of the Nigerian authorities' response to the ongoing security crisis in Benue State. It highlights the urgent need for the government to take concrete steps to protect the people, hold perpetrators of violence accountable, and provide adequate humanitarian assistance to the displaced population. The organization added that the frequent attacks by gunmen have denied thousands of people their rights to life, physical integrity, liberty, freedom of movement, and access to livelihoods. This includes the right to a secure life, freedom from fear, and the ability to pursue economic activities without the constant threat of violence. The lack of protection and justice contributes to a cycle of violence, fear, and impunity that undermines the very fabric of society. Addressing the root causes of the conflict, strengthening security measures, and ensuring accountability for human rights violations are essential to restoring peace and stability in Benue State. The government needs to adopt a comprehensive approach, including dialogue, conflict resolution mechanisms, and investments in development, to address the underlying drivers of the violence and create a safer environment for all residents. The recent attack and the many others before it reveal a pattern of violence and governmental inaction which need to be quickly addressed





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