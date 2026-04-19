Amnesty International Condemns NBC Directive as Attack on Media Freedom

Amnesty International has issued a scathing critique of a recent directive from Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), labeling it an unlawful and repressive measure designed to stifle journalists and curtail media freedom. The organization argues the directive imposes undue restrictions on broadcasting, particularly concerning political programming, and represents an authoritarian attempt to force self-censorship.

Human rights advocacy group Amnesty International has voiced strong opposition to a recent directive issued by Nigeria's National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), characterizing it as an illegal and oppressive maneuver aimed at silencing journalists and undermining media freedom .

The directive, officially titled Formal Notice to Broadcasters and dated April 17, 2026, is understood to specifically target political programming, including the anchors of current affairs and political discussion shows. Amnesty International asserts that this move introduces excessively restrictive and intrusive controls over media operations, fundamentally infringing upon the rights of broadcasters and the public's right to information. The organization emphasized in its statement that the NBC lacks the authority or legal standing to dictate the professional conduct of journalists, warning that the directive appears to be a deliberate tactic to coerce media houses into practicing self-censorship. Amnesty stated that the peculiar notice from the NBC constitutes an effort to pressure journalists and media organizations into silence, underscoring the crucial role that Nigeria's broadcast media plays in empowering citizens to freely seek, engage in debate, receive, and disseminate information and ideas. The group drew upon established international legal frameworks, such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, both of which unequivocally guarantee freedom of expression and access to information. Amnesty International further leveled accusations that Nigerian authorities are employing the NBC as an instrument to suppress independent journalism, calling for an immediate cessation of what it described as an ongoing and relentless pursuit to silence journalists and media organizations. The statement unequivocally declared that the latest threat issued by the NBC is authoritarian and contravenes the constitution. In response, the organization encouraged broadcasters nationwide to maintain their resolve and continue their vital work without succumbing to intimidation. It urged journalists to persist in performing their duties with fierce independence and without fear, highlighting the critical importance of their role in a democratic society. As of now, the National Broadcasting Commission has not issued a public response to Amnesty International's strong criticisms and accusations. The directive from the NBC raises significant concerns about the state of press freedom and democratic discourse in Nigeria. By seeking to control the content and presentation of political programming, the NBC appears to be overstepping its mandate and acting as an agent of censorship rather than regulation. The argument that the commission has no right to dictate professional duties is a cornerstone of journalistic independence, and Amnesty's reference to international human rights instruments highlights the global standards that Nigeria is expected to uphold. The potential for self-censorship is a grave consequence, as it can lead to a chilling effect on reporting and public discourse, ultimately eroding the public's access to diverse perspectives and critical information. The call for journalists to remain resolute is a testament to the courage and dedication required in environments where media freedom is under threat. The implications of such directives extend beyond the immediate impact on broadcasters. A free and independent press is a vital pillar of any functioning democracy, serving as a watchdog that holds power accountable and informs the public. When the state attempts to control or manipulate media narratives, it undermines these essential functions. Amnesty International's intervention underscores the international scrutiny that Nigeria faces regarding its human rights record and its commitment to democratic principles. The organization's demand for an immediate halt to what it terms an unrelenting quest to silence journalists is a clear message that such actions will not go unnoticed or unchallenged. The onus is now on the Nigerian authorities to demonstrate their commitment to freedom of expression and to ensure that regulatory bodies like the NBC operate within their legal and ethical boundaries, fostering an environment where robust and independent journalism can thrive, rather than stifling it





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