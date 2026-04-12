Amnesty International Condemns Airstrike in Northeast Nigeria, Citing Civilian Casualties

Amnesty International has condemned a Nigerian military airstrike in the northeast that resulted in the deaths of civilians. The rights group calls for an investigation and accountability.

Amnesty International , Nigeria Office, has strongly condemned Saturday’s military airstrike that resulted in civilian casualties in a border market located in the North-east region of the country. The rights group, in a statement released on X, formerly Twitter, reported that the accidental airstrike tragically claimed the lives of over one hundred individuals.

PREMIUM TIMES, a prominent Nigerian news publication, reported on the incident, noting that while the Nigerian Air Force confirmed the operation, it remained silent regarding the number of civilian casualties. Sources familiar with the situation indicate that the airstrike targeted insurgents who were reportedly collecting levies at the border market in Jalli, a community within Yobe State, situated on the border with Borno State. The attack, which occurred on Saturday evening, resulted in numerous fatalities among the traders present at the market. Furthermore, reports indicate that the emergency section of Geidam General Hospital has received at least thirty-five individuals with severe injuries, underscoring the severity of the impact on the local community. Amnesty International unequivocally stated that the use of air raids does not constitute a legitimate law enforcement method, regardless of the circumstances. The organization denounced the incident as a reckless application of deadly force, characterizing it as unlawful and outrageous. They further expressed concern over what they perceived as the Nigerian military's shocking disregard for the lives of those it is mandated to protect. \Amnesty International has called upon Nigerian authorities to immediately initiate an impartial and thorough investigation into the airstrike. The rights group demands that those responsible for the incident are held fully accountable for their actions. The organization emphasizes the importance of transparency and justice in addressing the tragic loss of life and the injuries sustained by civilians. The focus is on ensuring that those who violated the fundamental principles of human rights and international law are brought to justice. In response to inquiries, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, issued a statement clarifying that the operation was part of a broader “coordinated air-ground integration operation,” conducted in conjunction with troops from the Nigerian Army. The operation was launched following the successful destruction of terrorist hideouts within the area. However, the statement provided no acknowledgement of the civilian casualties that resulted from the airstrike. Mr. Ejodame did not respond to subsequent requests for clarification regarding the deaths and injuries sustained by civilians during the operation. This lack of transparency has further fueled the concerns of human rights advocates and organizations, highlighting the critical need for a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the incident. The failure to address the civilian casualties raises serious questions about the adherence to the rules of engagement and the protection of civilians during military operations. \The incident in Jalli highlights the ongoing challenges of combating insurgency while simultaneously safeguarding the lives and well-being of civilians. The complexities of operating in a conflict zone, especially when targeting insurgents who may be intermingled with the local population, necessitate adherence to the highest standards of conduct and careful consideration of the potential consequences of military actions. The international laws of war place stringent requirements on military forces, demanding that they take all feasible precautions to minimize civilian casualties and damage to civilian objects. The use of airstrikes must be carefully planned and executed, with thorough intelligence gathering to ensure that only legitimate military targets are engaged. It is vital that the Nigerian military conduct thorough risk assessments prior to launching any military operation and that the rules of engagement are strictly followed. Failure to do so undermines public trust and can have a devastating impact on civilian populations. The Nigerian government must take proactive measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, including providing thorough training for its personnel on the laws of war and ensuring that those who violate these laws are brought to justice. Addressing the root causes of the conflict, such as poverty and lack of opportunity, is also crucial in preventing the spread of insurgency and protecting vulnerable communities. The Nigerian government must also prioritize the provision of humanitarian assistance to the victims of the airstrike, ensuring that they receive adequate medical care, support, and compensation for their losses





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