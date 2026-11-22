Amnesty International Nigeria has called for a transparent investigation into allegations by a female foreign tourist that the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted her at his palace in Katsina State on November 14, 2026.

Amnesty International Nigeria has called for an independent investigation into allegations that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, sexually assaulted a female foreign tourist at his palace.

Amnesty Calls For Investigation

The human rights organisation described the allegation as disturbing and said authorities must ensure accountability. The tourist, who identifies herself as @beduinqa on Instagram, alleged the Emir touched her breasts without consent during a visit to his palace in Daura, Katsina State, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. She said she waited until she left Nigeria before making the claim public after completing a 30-day tour of the country.

Also read Amnesty International Demands Release of TikTok User Sentenced by Kano Sharia Court

In a series of Instagram posts, the woman said she was on a world tour with Nigeria as her 184th of 197 destinations. She announced her arrival on October 19, 2026, and documented visits across the country, including the Oba of Benin palace on October 24 and the 10th coronation anniversary of Oba Ewuare II on October 25.

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She also visited the Kala Kuta shrine and Makoko in Lagos, as well as Kano, Katsina and Bauchi, where she met the Emir of Bauchi at his palace. Recounting her experience at the Daura palace, she said she was taken into an elegant room where she sat with the Emir and had a conversation. She alleged the traditional ruler held her hand and began playing with it before hugging and kissing her on the cheek.

She further alleged he touched her breasts, an action she said shocked and disturbed her. She said she told him no, but he laughed about it. In her Instagram post, she wrote, That was a shock for me. I told him emir no, no, no, no, emir you cannot be touching, but he was just laughing about it.

Tourist Describes Shocking Assault

She said she had travelled through different parts of Nigeria without experiencing sexual assault in public spaces. She wrote, I was not sexually assaulted at any moment when walking through streets of Nigeria, even in busy crowded places, but to my shock, I was assaulted in a palace by a traditional leader who should be behaving in exemplary and dignified way. She described the experience as disgusting and said she had continued to relive it in her thoughts.

She also suggested that other women might have experienced similar treatment from the Emir, although she did not provide evidence to support the claim. She said, I suspect I was not first woman he assaulted but probably first one with a proof recorded. I have meta glasses and quickly turned them on. Amnesty International Nigeria, in a post on its X account, said the Katsina State Government and the police should conduct a transparent and independent investigation.

It said, The Nigerian authorities must immediately and effectively investigate strong allegations of sexual assault on a female foreign tourist by the Emir of Daura Faruk Umar Faruk. The organisation said the incident presented an opportunity for the government to demonstrate that nobody was above the law. It also called for due process and a fair trial, while ruling out the death penalty as a punishment if the allegation is established.

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Social Media Reacts To Claim

Amnesty linked the incident to what it described as the normalisation of rape and sexual violence, warning that such offences are frequently committed with impunity. It urged the government of Katsina State and the Nigeria Police to ensure the Emir is held to account for the alleged attempted rape. Social media users reacted with mixed feelings. Another X user, identified as @mairowashere, described the alleged incident as appalling and expressed relief that the tourist had recorded the encounter.

The user wrote, What a shame. Truly appalling. I am really glad the woman managed to get it on video because, had she simply come forward to say she was assaulted, people would have demanded proof, questioned her account or dismissed her altogether. Similarly, @Bashir_GS called on the Katsina State Government to consider removing the Emir, describing him as unfit to occupy the throne.

Another user, @Nawas_masood, said the allegation had damaged the reputation of the traditional institution. The user wrote, It is really painful to watch this. The Emir of Daura has done serious damage to the dignity and standing of the Northern Emirates. What hurts most is that the damage goes beyond one emirate.

Palace Denies Allegation

It affects the image of our traditional institutions and the respect they have earned over the years. As of the time of filing this report, neither the Daura Emirate Council nor the Katsina State Government had issued an official response to the allegation. PUNCH Online could not independently confirm the claim. A source in the Emir palace denied the allegation, saying, There was nothing like that.

She visited the palace, but how she got that information cooked up still amused us in the palace. The source added that an official statement would be released. When contacted, the Katsina State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Bala Zango, said he had not seen the video and would watch it before responding. The Daura Emirate Council and representatives of the Emir had not publicly responded to the allegation as of the time of filing this report.