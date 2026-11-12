Amnesty Condemns Violence Against Isa Pantami in Gombe Ahead of 2027 Elections

Amnesty International condemns the violent attack on Isa Pantami's campaign convoy in Gombe State, suspecting APC involvement and calling for immediate security investigations.

Amnesty International has issued a stern condemnation regarding the violent assault on the campaign convoy of Isa Pantami, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Gombe State. The human rights organization describes the incident as a deliberate and wanton attempt to obstruct Pantami's access to the state capital. This attack occurred on Wednesday along Jekadafari Road, directly ahead of the 2027 general elections. The group is demanding that security agencies launch an immediate investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the aggression.

Details of the Violent Attack

Preliminary findings from Amnesty International suggest that the perpetrators of this violence are suspected to be working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The organization highlighted viral video footage from the scene which showed large numbers of armed thugs barricading the highway. These agitators used tires to block the road and subsequently set them ablaze to create a significant barrier. The attackers also smashed the windcreens of multiple vehicles within Pantami's convoy. This coordinated aggression brought all vehicular traffic along the highway to a complete standstill, effectively halting movement in the area.

Also read Gombe APC Campaign Council alleges destruction of properties by Pantami supporters

Political Implications for 2027

The rights group characterized this event as one of the deadliest acts of political violence since the beginning of the campaign cycle for the 2027 elections. Amnesty International expressed deep concern that no arrests appear to have been made following the incident. The organization warned that a pattern of unchecked hostility against opposition figures severely threatens the prospect of peaceful political participation in the state. Such an environment makes it increasingly difficult or impossible for opposition parties to hold peaceful political activities without fear of retribution.

Advertisement

Demands for Accountability

In its official statement released on Thursday, Amnesty International demanded that security agencies investigate this incident thoroughly. The group insists that those suspected of responsibility must be brought to justice through a fair trial. They reiterated that violence has no place in a functioning democracy and that such acts undermine the democratic process. The organization is urging all political parties to issue clear and unequivocal directives to their supporters. These directives must explicitly instruct supporters to refrain from any form of intimidation or aggression as campaign activities continue to intensify across the region.

Impact on Political Participation

The attack on Isa Pantami serves as a stark indicator of the rising tensions in Gombe State ahead of the 2027 general elections. The violent disruption of a political convoy sends a chilling message to other opposition candidates and their supporters. Amnesty International notes that the failure to arrest perpetrators emboldens future acts of political violence. The organization warns that consistent violent attacks on the opposition will further destabilize the political landscape. This lack of accountability threatens the integrity of the upcoming electoral process in Nigeria.