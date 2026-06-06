American Doctor Recovered from Ebola Discharged from German Hospital

A US doctor who contracted Ebola while working in the Democratic Republic of Congo has recovered and been released from a Berlin hospital along with his family. The case highlights the ongoing outbreak in East Africa that has killed dozens and raised international alarms.

A US surgeon working with a Christian missionary group in the Democratic Republic of Congo was discharged from a Berlin hospital after recovering from Ebola .

The man, identified as Dr. Peter Stafford, 39, contracted the virus while operating on an Ebola patient in eastern DRC before the outbreak was officially declared on May 15. He and his five family members, who had been in quarantine, were released in good health following 17 days of treatment at Charité hospital.

Stafford received experimental therapies and expressed gratitude for the care he received, while noting that his thoughts remain with people in Congo who lack access to such treatment. The current Ebola outbreak in DRC and neighboring Uganda has infected 471 people and caused 84 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO has declared a public health emergency, and the US CDC warns it could become the largest Ebola epidemic on record.

The virus, which has a fatality rate of up to 50% in the latest strain, is spread through bodily fluids and close contact. Stafford's wife, also a doctor, and their children were quarantined as high-risk contacts but were also cleared and discharged. The hospital noted that Stafford's viral load decreased significantly under antiviral and supportive care after he presented with pronounced symptoms upon admission on May 20





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Doctor Outbreak Charité Hospital Public Health Emergency Experimental Treatment

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