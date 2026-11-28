Abuja Music Society presents Death and the King's Horseman as first local opera, marking 19-year evolution from Western classics to Nigerian cultural storytelling.

The Abuja Music Society, known by its acronym AMEMUSO, is set to present an operatic adaptation of the acclaimed play Death and the King's Horseman by Nigerian literary icon Wole Soyinka. This production serves as the official Opera Abuja offering for the current year and signifies a definitive pivot in the organization's artistic direction. The group is moving away from exclusively performing Western operas to creating indigenous operas rooted in Nigerian literature and culture. The announcement was made during a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, highlighting the group's commitment to local storytelling.

Operatic Adaptation of Wole Soyinka Play

AMEMUSO founder Maria Cecilia Toledo described the upcoming production as a testament to the significant growth of opera in Abuja over the past 19 years. When Toledo first arrived in Nigeria, opera was largely an unfamiliar art form to local audiences. Organized classical vocal performances were primarily associated with church choirs and the Music Society of Nigeria in Lagos. The group began as a small gathering of church singers, focusing initially on developing vocal talent. Early productions included adaptations of Western operas such as Carmen and Mozart's The Magic Flute , which incorporated Nigerian cultural expressions without altering the original music.

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Stakeholder Positions on Indigenous Opera

Samuel Ezugwu, co-founder and music director of the society, explained that the push for indigenous opera was driven by a desire to reflect Nigerian experiences. Ezugwu noted that Nigerian cultural elements had always been featured in earlier productions, even when performing Western works. The idea of a fully Nigerian opera was challenged by the National Assembly Library Trust Fund approximately three years ago. Ezugwu assembled academics, musicologists, and composer Ayo Ajayi to provide historical and cultural guidance for the project. The suggestion to explore Death and the King's Horseman came from the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, aiming to broaden cultural representation.

Real-World Impact on Nigerian Opera

Toledo recalled being moved to tears by the audience response to the group's first indigenous opera production. She described the reaction as proof that Nigerians wanted to see their own stories told through the operatic medium. Ezugwu emphasized that this shift represents a major change in AMEMUSO's artistic identity, distinguishing it from simply reproducing works seen in Europe. The society views this collaboration as the foundation for its ongoing engagement with Nigerian literary works. Ezugwu stated that they do not merely want to replicate what has been done elsewhere but wish to create productions that resonate with local audiences.

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Challenges Facing Opera Development

Despite artistic progress, Toledo acknowledged considerable difficulties in establishing opera in Abuja. Securing funding remains a persistent challenge, with financial uncertainty often persisting until shortly before performances. Toledo appealed to the media to intentionally project opera, emphasizing that documentation is critical for the growth of the art form. Ezugwu identified inadequate performance infrastructure as another major obstacle. He argued that Nigeria lacks a properly equipped theatre capable of accommodating the technical requirements of major stage productions.

Future Steps for Local Performers

Ezugwu expressed concern about the difficulty creative organizations face in securing institutional support. He revealed that AMEMUSO has sent between 20 and 30 letters to relevant authorities in an effort to gain government attention. The lack of suitable venues limits opportunities for local performers to present their work to international audiences. The forthcoming production follows the group's earlier engagement with Nigerian literary material. AMEMUSO intends to continue exploring stories from different parts of the country through this indigenous operatic framework.