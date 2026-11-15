Accountant urges credible framework before AMCON shutdown, cites N1.167tn outstanding assets

A chartered accountant warns against rushing AMCON's closure, saying a premature shutdown could expose Nigeria to financial risks. He cites N1.167tn in outstanding assets and 2,000 pending court cases as reasons for a structured exit guided by the AMCON Act.

A chartered accountant, Ifeanyi Onuba, has cautioned against rushing the closure of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), warning that a premature shutdown can expose the country to financial risks and undermine efforts to recover outstanding debts.

Onuba said although AMCON should not exist indefinitely, its eventual closure must be guided by a credible framework that addresses outstanding financial obligations, unresolved eligible bank assets and pending litigation. He was reacting to a proposal by the corporation's pioneer Managing Director, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, who recently said he developed a plan for AMCON's closure about six years ago and presented it to successive administrations.

Also read Chike-Obi's AMCON Proposal: The Danger Of A Hasty Sunset

Chike-Obi AMCON Closure Proposal Rejected

Chike-Obi said the proposal was accepted by the former Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, but was subsequently rejected by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso. Under the proposal, AMCON would be shut, its workforce redeployed to institutions such as the CBN and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, while a reduced team of about 20 employees would oversee its remaining equity investments. Chike-Obi insisted the plan remains sound.

He said the plan is still a good one, it still works, and it pays off AMCON debt in a very secure manner. He also challenged Cardoso, asking what AMCON had established in the two years since the plan was rejected, what it had done, and at what cost. Onuba maintained that closing AMCON required more than administrative restructuring.

Advertisement

He noted that the corporation was established by an Act of the National Assembly in 2010 and could only be dissolved through a process consistent with its governing legislation. Section 47 of the AMCON Act provides for the appointment of liquidators to wind up the corporation's affairs, realise its assets and ensure unresolved eligible bank assets are transferred to designated institutions or entities. It also provides for staff redeployment to the CBN or NDIC.

AMCON Closure Requires Legal Framework

According to Onuba, the reported acceptance of the proposal by a former Finance Minister does not automatically make it suitable for implementation, just as its rejection by the CBN Governor does not establish that he acted against the national interest. He said the outstanding financial and operational obligations of AMCON remained a major consideration in determining the appropriate timeline for its closure.

He cited figures released by AMCON in August 2026 showing that the corporation had recovered N2.347 trillion from non-performing loans since inception but still had nearly 7,000 outstanding eligible bank assets valued at N1.167 trillion. He said approximately 2,000 cases involving the corporation were pending at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with about 350 obligors accounting for more than 80 per cent of the loans acquired by AMCON.

Nearly 300 of those obligors were involved in litigation. The accountant also referenced the CBN's 2025 Annual Report, which showed that AMCON notes valued at approximately N2.709 trillion remained on the apex bank's books at the end of the financial year. He stressed that the outstanding assets, liabilities and recovery obligations represented different financial and operational exposures that could not be resolved simply by announcing a closure date.

Onuba said available figures contradicted suggestions that AMCON had been inactive since the proposed shutdown was rejected. According to him, the CBN's 2025 Annual Report showed that AMCON's cumulative recoveries stood at N2.535 trillion by the end of 2025, including cash repayments and other collections. During the year alone, the Corporation recovered N113.04 billion in cash, alongside N39.29 billion in investment income from treasury operations.

Advertisement

AMCON Outstanding Assets And Liabilities

He also cited a December 2025 disclosure by AMCON's Managing Director, Mr Gbenga Alade, that the corporation had repaid approximately N3.6 trillion to the CBN since its establishment, despite spending about N1.7 trillion purchasing toxic bank assets. Alade had also reported that AMCON achieved a recovery rate of more than 87 per cent based on the original purchase balances of the acquired assets.

Onuba said the figures demonstrated that the corporation's recovery operations remained active and that its outstanding responsibilities required careful management. He recalled that AMCON was established following the 2009 banking crisis to remove toxic assets from financial institutions' books, restore confidence in the banking system and prevent further deterioration of the financial sector.

He said the corporation acquired 12,743 eligible bank assets from 22 financial institutions at a purchase price of approximately N1.8 trillion and injected N2.2 trillion into intervened financial institutions to stabilise the banking system. Onuba warned that a premature shutdown could weaken debt-recovery efforts, create additional financial pressure on the CBN and encourage indebted individuals and companies to delay repayment in anticipation of the institution's eventual disappearance.

He also questioned whether institutions expected to take over AMCON's responsibilities would have the specialised capacity and operational structures required to manage thousands of complex debt-recovery assignments. While acknowledging the need for public institutions to explain major policy decisions, he said the absence of a detailed public explanation from the CBN should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that Cardoso opposed the proposal for personal or institutional reasons.

Credible AMCON Exit Strategy Needed

He called for the technical details of the proposed shutdown to be made available for scrutiny, particularly its financial assumptions, transition arrangements, treatment of unresolved assets and allocation of risks. The accountant said a credible exit strategy should include measurable recovery targets, clear arrangements for pending litigation, transparent accounting of liabilities and legally compliant mechanisms for transferring residual responsibilities.

He maintained that the objective should be to ensure that AMCON exits after substantially fulfilling its mandate, with its outstanding obligations properly accounted for and unresolved assets transferred under a sustainable framework.