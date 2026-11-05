Ambode mobilises support for Tinubu and Hamzat ahead of 2027 elections

Former Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode has mobilised his political associates to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election and the APC governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has mobilised his political associates to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election and the emergence of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as Lagos governor in 2027.

The mobilisation followed a strategic meeting Ambode held with his political associates on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. At the meeting, Ambode reaffirmed his commitment to party unity, strengthening political relationships and securing electoral victories for the APC. In a statement shared on Thursday and issued by the Ambode Support Associates, its representative, Adeshina Tiamiyu, said arrangements were underway to receive Hamzat and other APC candidates in Epe next week.

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Lagos APC Mobilization For 2027 Elections

Tiamiyu said the proposed gathering was designed to demonstrate the strength, unity and collective resolve of the Lagos APC. It will bring together party members, political leaders, community stakeholders and other party faithful from across the state. According to him, the engagement would also provide an opportunity to strengthen existing alliances, deepen political collaboration and renew commitment to the party's success in the 2027 general elections.

He said the gathering would serve as a platform to strengthen existing alliances and deepen political collaboration. Beyond providing a platform for interaction, the gathering will serve as an opportunity to strengthen existing alliances, deepen political collaboration and renew a shared commitment towards the Party's success in the 2027 general elections, the statement reads.

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The statement said the mobilisation would extend to communities, Community Development Associations, market women, artisans and persons living with disabilities, among other groups, to galvanise support for Tinubu and Hamzat. It added that the initiative was guided by the group's philosophy of One Nation, One Community, One Family, stressing the importance of inclusion in its political mobilisation.

Ambode Praises Hamzat Loyalty To Party

The message is clear: unity must translate into action, relationships must translate into stronger alliances, and collective commitment must translate into electoral success because we believe strongly in inclusion, the statement said. Ambode described the choice as well deserved, citing Hamzat's long-standing loyalty and commitment to the party. The former governor served as governor of Lagos State from May 2015 to May 2019, completing one four-year term.

He succeeded Babatunde Fashola, who governed the state from 2007 to 2015, while Tinubu served as governor between 1999 and 2007. Ambode, an accountant and former Lagos State Accountant-General, won the 2015 governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. He lost the party's 2018 governorship primary to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who subsequently emerged as the party's candidate and succeeded him in 2019.