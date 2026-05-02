Amaechi Directs Supporters to Avoid Social Media Conflicts, Questions Obi & Atiku's Electoral Strength

Rotimi Amaechi, ADC chieftain, instructs his supporters to abstain from online fights and analyzes the potential electoral reach of Obi and Atiku's support bases, emphasizing the ADC's focus on peace and unity.

Rotimi Amaechi , a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and a leading member of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), has issued a directive to his supporters to refrain from engaging in combative online exchanges as the party prepares for its presidential ticket contest.

Addressing a gathering of the ADC Progressive Movement in Lagos, Amaechi shed light on the frequent attacks he receives from supporters of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party respectively. He emphasized a deliberate strategy of non-engagement, stating that his followers are not inclined towards online confrontations.

Amaechi pointedly observed that the majority of the online clashes are occurring between the camps of Atiku and Obi, with his own person often being the target of criticism from Obi’s supporters, commonly referred to as ‘Obidients’. He was clear that this does not stem from an inability to respond, but rather from a conscious decision to prioritize peace and unity.

He articulated a belief that engaging in reciprocal abuse would be counterproductive, particularly as his campaign aims to build a broad coalition. He questioned the actual electoral strength of both the ‘Obi or nothing’ and ‘Atiku or nothing’ factions, suggesting that a realistic assessment of numbers is crucial for a successful presidential run. Amaechi implied that those who are confident in their victory can afford to be magnanimous and avoid alienating potential supporters through aggressive rhetoric.

He believes that a winning strategy necessitates inclusivity and the ability to unite diverse groups behind a common goal. Furthermore, Amaechi underscored his commitment to a respectful and constructive campaign. He explained that his own approach is characterized by careful consideration of his words and a deliberate avoidance of inflammatory language. He revealed that his campaign team operates under standing instructions to abstain from any form of abuse directed towards members of the ADC or supporters of other political parties.

This directive, he stated, is fundamental to the ADC’s vision of a unified and peaceful Nigeria. He positioned this approach as a sign of strength and confidence, suggesting that the ADC is focused on building bridges rather than burning them. The former Minister’s statements reflect a broader strategy of presenting the ADC as a mature and responsible political force, capable of governing with inclusivity and respect.

He believes that a focus on substance and policy, rather than personal attacks, will ultimately resonate with voters and lead to a successful outcome in the upcoming presidential election. The emphasis on internal discipline and a commitment to peaceful discourse is a clear attempt to differentiate the ADC from what he perceives as the more polarized and confrontational approaches of other political parties.

He is essentially framing the ADC as the party of reason and unity, appealing to voters who are weary of the often-toxic nature of Nigerian political debate





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