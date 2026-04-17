Amaechi Cannot Deliver Rivers to ADC in 2027, Says FCT Minister Wike

Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike has dismissed the possibility of Rotimi Amaechi, former transportation minister, delivering Rivers state to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 elections. Wike cited past electoral failures despite Amaechi's influence and federal backing, urging opposition parties to focus on building structures rather than relying on prominent figures. He also questioned the national prospects of the ADC and the influence of its national chairman, David Mark.

Nyesom Wike , the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has firmly stated that Rotimi Amaechi , the former minister of transportation, lacks the political capital to deliver Rivers state to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Wike's assertion is rooted in past electoral outcomes, where Amaechi, despite holding significant positions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and wielding considerable influence, consistently failed to secure electoral victories for his party in Rivers state. Wike specifically highlighted the 2015 and 2019 general elections, emphasizing that even with the full backing of the federal government and his role as the director-general of the presidential campaign for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC's performance in Rivers remained lackluster. The former governor of Rivers state underscored his own victories in governorship elections, even when facing what he described as overwhelming federal power and resources. He maintained that Rivers state possesses a political landscape that is inherently resistant to such externally imposed electoral projections. Wike posed a direct challenge: "Are we saying today, if an election is conducted in Rivers state today, that Rotimi Amaechi will deliver Rivers state to ADC?" He further elaborated on Amaechi's past electoral struggles, recalling how he himself defeated Amaechi when he ran for governor, despite Amaechi's affiliation with the APC and his then-role as campaign director-general. Wike also pointed to the 2019 gubernatorial election, where he secured a second term against the combined forces of Amaechi as minister of transportation and director-general of Buhari's campaign. He stressed that despite the deployment of significant federal might, he emerged victorious, and the APC presidential candidate failed to even achieve 25 percent of the votes in the state during both 2015 and 2019. Beyond Rivers state, Wike also advised the opposition to focus on grassroots mobilization and organizational development rather than pinning their hopes on individual prominent figures to sway electoral results. He emphasized that the ultimate decision-making power rests with the voters at the ballot box. "So, we should stop saying there’s one party. So many parties have been registered. Why do you say that this party is not opposition? All other parties are there. You should encourage them to do what the opposition is supposed to do," Wike remarked, advocating for a broader and more robust opposition landscape. He expressed his desire to see a competitive electoral environment: "I will be very glad that they are on the ballot. Let them contest the election. Let the stories be over. The only thing you hear next time is, ‘Oh, the election was rigged.’ That’s the only thing you hear. That’s the only language they will come and tell you." Furthermore, Wike questioned the national viability of the ADC, casting doubt on its ability to achieve widespread success. He specifically cited David Mark, the former Senate President and current national chairman of the ADC, suggesting that Mark himself cannot secure electoral victories in his home state of Benue. Wike pointed to a recent instance where David Mark's daughter won her election under the APC banner, while Mark himself was affiliated with the PDP, illustrating a perceived lack of consistent political sway even within his own immediate political sphere. The minister's statements suggest a belief that electoral success is built on sustained political engagement and strong internal party structures, rather than the transient influence of powerful individuals or federal backing





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Nyesom Wike Rotimi Amaechi Rivers State 2027 Elections African Democratic Congress

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