Amaechi Accuses APC of Ignoring Policies in 2027 Campaign Focus

ADC VP candidate Rotimi Amaechi claims the APC prioritizes attacking opposition figures over presenting economic policies for Nigeria's 2027 elections.

ADC vice-presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi has formally accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of neglecting policy dissemination in favor of personal attacks ahead of the 2027 general election. Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and former minister of transportation, asserted that the ruling party is more interested in weakening opposition figures than engaging the Nigeria n electorate on critical national issues.

APC Campaign Focuses on Opposition Figures

Amaechi stated that the APC's campaign rallies have largely focused on attacking opposition figures, particularly him, rather than addressing issues affecting the country. He remarked that the party in power appears scared and is trying to find ways to weaken the opposition. He questioned which state they have campaigned in that is not about Amaechi, noting that their speeches are dominated by mentions of his name, Ebonyi, and Rivers State.

Also read Nigerian Opposition Accuses APC of Intimidation and Election Manipulation Ahead of 2027 Polls

The former minister argued that the ruling party is using his name as a recurring subject at its campaign events instead of explaining what it intends to do if re-elected. He shared that he calls his children every morning to inform them that their father has become the primary issue in Nigeria's political discourse. He pointed out that while the NDC does not call his name because they are in the opposition, the APC mentions him everywhere they go without detailing their future plans.

ADC Policy Positions on Economy and Security

Amaechi contrasted the ruling party's approach with the opposition's campaign strategy, stating that the ADC has focused on substantive issues such as the economy, social housing, and security. He emphasized that when the ADC campaigned, they directly addressed these critical national challenges rather than relying on personal attacks. He believes Nigerians deserve concrete policy proposals rather than vague assurances that things will improve in the future if the APC remains in power.

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He described the upcoming election as a referendum where citizens should be presented with clear plans for governance. Amaechi contested the APC's assertions that Nigerians should simply put them back in power without specific details on how they will address current hardships. He insisted that the focus must shift from political posturing to tangible solutions for the nation's pressing problems.

Electoral Context and Ruling Party Tactics

Amaechi's comments come amid intensified campaigns by the APC ahead of the January 16, 2027, presidential election. At its rallies across the country, the ruling party has repeatedly criticized opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. During a campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima questioned the leadership credentials and capacity of the opposition candidates to govern the country.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima specifically described Peter Obi as a master of bogus statistics while also criticizing Atiku's repeated attempts to become president. President Bola Tinubu spoke at a state reception held in his honor at the newly constructed Banquet Hall of ARISE Palm Resort in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following the APC rally at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Next Steps for the 2027 Electoral Process

Amaechi is currently Atiku's running mate on the ADC ticket after losing the presidential primary ahead of the 2027 election. The political landscape remains highly competitive as the country prepares for the general elections scheduled for January 16, 2027. Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on this date, followed by governorship and State House of Assembly elections on February 6. Citizens are expected to evaluate both parties based on their policy proposals and campaign conduct as the election date approaches.