Wale Ojo and Linda Ejiofor win at AMAA 2026 as One Woman One Bra takes Best Film

Wale Ojo and Linda Ejiofor were among Nigeria's top winners at the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards in Lagos, where Kenyan-Nigerian co-production One Woman One Bra won Best Film and The Color of Exile led with four awards.

Wale Ojo and Linda Ejiofor were among the biggest winners at the 22nd Africa Movie Academy Awards, held on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The ceremony brought together filmmakers, actors and industry stakeholders from across the continent to celebrate excellence in African cinema across 26 categories. Ojo won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Cameroon's Lights Out. He beat Maurice Carpede of The Trek, Daniel Etim Effiong of The Herd, Ricky Adelayitar of The Fisherman, Uzor Arukwe of Colours of Fire, Marcus Mabusela of Ben Made It, Abdoulaziz Sall of The Color of Exile, and Kang Quintus of Mabanda.

Also read EWOTGT: Ade-Ojo credits golf for longevity, fitness at 88

Ejiofor was named Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in The Herd. She triumphed over Norng'ar uani Kipuker of One Woman One Bra, Precious Nana of Mabanda, Mercy Aigbe of Colours of Fire, Zahra Elhawawi of The Color of Exile, Omowunmi Dada of Evi, Phumzile Kubheka of Ben Made It, and Patience Ozokwor of Onobiren: A Woman's Story.

Advertisement

Ejiofor History With Africa Magic Awards

The award caps an impressive year for Ejiofor, who earlier won Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards. There, she made history as the first person to win both categories in the same year. The Kenyan-Nigerian co-production One Woman One Bra clinched the coveted Best Film prize.

Directed by Vincho Nchogu, it also won Best Debut Feature Film by a Director and the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language. According to Afrocritik, One Woman One Bra had its world premiere in the Biennale College Cinema section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It also won the Sutherland Award for Best First Feature at the 2025 BFI London Film Festival.

The Color of Exile Tops Night

However, The Color of Exile was the most-awarded film of the evening, taking four trophies. It won Best Director, Achievement in Cinematography, Achievement in Sound, and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Naky Sy Savane. Savane defeated Chisom Agoawuike, Sarah Karei, Deborah Nyasha Kabongo, Faithia Balogun, Jackline Nafula, Osas Ighodaro and Toyin Abraham in that category. Nigeria recorded a strong showing overall, with The Herd securing three awards.

Apart from Ejiofor's supporting actress honour, the film won Achievement in Production Design and Achievement in Make-up. In the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category, Samuel Kabugo won for Slum Bomber. He beat Amos Leuka, Dele Odule, Femi Branch, Bucci Franklin and Bob-Manuel Udokwu. Other Best Film nominees were To Adaego With Love, The Fisherman, The Color of Exile, Slum Bomber, The Herd, Ben Made It and Mabanda.

Advertisement

The Best Actress in a Leading Role category also featured stars from Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Cote d'Ivoire. The Last Miracle won the Efere Ozako Award for Best Short Film. The category recognised works from Egypt, Germany and Sudan. Founded in 2005 by the late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the AMAA remains one of Africa's most prestigious film awards. It recognises excellence in filmmaking, diaspora cinema and technical mastery.