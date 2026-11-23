A foreign tourist accused the Emir of Daura of inappropriate sexual conduct during a palace visit, prompting the Daura Emirate Council to review the viral video and investigate the claims.

Tension has gripped Daura in Katsina State following the emergence of a viral video in which a foreign female tourist accused the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk, of inappropriate sexual conduct during a visit to his palace.

Daura Emirate Council Reviews Viral Video Claims

The allegations, which have generated widespread reactions on social media, are currently under review by the Daura Emirate Council, which says it is investigating the authenticity of the video and the claims made by the tourist. The woman, identified as Mirka and known on Instagram by the handle @beduinqa, posted the video after completing a 30-day tour of different parts of Nigeria.

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In a statement accompanying the footage, she alleged that the incident occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2026, when she visited the Emir's palace in Daura. Mirka claimed she repeatedly asked him to stop, writing: "I told him, 'Your Highness, no, no, no. You should not be touching me like that.

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' But he just laughed. " She further alleged that as the meeting ended, the Emir hugged her, kissed her on the cheeks and touched her breast without her consent. The tourist said the encounter left her shocked, disgusted and emotionally distressed, adding that it was the only alleged incident of sexual harassment she experienced throughout her month-long tour of Nigeria.

Tourist Alleges Unwanted Touching Using Smart Glasses

She also claimed she was able to capture the encounter using a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses equipped with a built-in camera, and alleged that she may not have been the first woman to experience such conduct but might have been the first to record it. The development has sparked widespread reactions across Nigeria, with many calling for a thorough investigation.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman of the Daura Emirate Council, Ibrahim Usman Murtala, confirmed in a telephone interview with our correspondent on Monday that the Emirate was aware of the viral video. He said the Emirate had commenced a review of the footage to determine its authenticity and ascertain whether it had been altered or manipulated using any form of technology. According to him, the Emirate will issue an official statement after concluding its internal review of the matter.

Residents Demand Thorough Investigation of Harassment Claims

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Emir of Daura nor the Daura Emirate Council had issued a substantive response to the specific allegations made by the tourist. Meanwhile, residents of Daura described the development as disturbing, saying allegations of such magnitude should be thoroughly investigated to establish the facts while safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria's traditional institutions and ensuring justice for all parties involved. The allegations remain unproven, and no authority has announced any formal findings.

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The Daura Emirate has stated that it is reviewing the matter before issuing its official position.