Court Rejects Sowore's Motion to Call DSS Lawyer as Witness in Cyberbullying Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside a subpoena for DSS lawyer Akinlolu Kehinde, citing attorney-client confidentiality. Justice Umar granted alternative subpoenas for Joe Igbokwe and Joash Amupitan instead.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the request by Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, to compel a Department of State Services lawyer to testify in his ongoing cyberbullying trial.

In a ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar set aside the subpoena that had been earlier issued to Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who serves as a lawyer to the DSS. Justice Umar held that legal practitioners owe their clients a strict duty of confidentiality. He stated that lawyers cannot ordinarily be compelled to disclose communications relating to legal representation under normal circumstances.

Also read Court Subpoenas INEC Chairman Amupitan and APC Chieftain Igbokwe in Sowore Trial

The judge further explained that a legal practitioner could only be compelled to testify under very limited circumstances. These exceptions apply particularly where the evidence sought relates to an uncontested matter or an issue that would not prejudice the interests of the client. After the ruling, Sowore's lawyer, Ruben Adakole, informed the court that his client had applied for the issuance of subpoenas for alternative witnesses.

These proposed witnesses include Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, and Professor Joash Amupitan, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Justice Umar granted this request and directed that subpoenas be issued to the listed witnesses to appear in court. He adjourned the matter till tomorrow to allow time for the subpoenaed witnesses to appear before the bench.

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DSS Prosecutes Sowore Over Social Media Posts

The DSS is currently prosecuting Sowore over his published posts from August 2025 on social media platforms X and Facebook. In these posts, Sowore described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a criminal. The former press secretary also accused the President of lying about the level of corruption in the country. The DSS has argued that Sowore's bid to make their lawyer a witness was a dilatory tactic.

Sowore's legal team has been active in shaping the defense strategy for this high-profile case. The court's decision to block Kehinde's testimony maintains the confidentiality of attorney-client communications.

Defense Calls Political and Electoral Witnesses

However, the allowance of subpoenas for Igbokwe and Amupitan suggests the defense will seek external validation or context from political and electoral officials.