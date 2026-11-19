The All-Share Index fell 0.02% to 248,286.56 points with market cap dropping N28bn to N161.21 trillion as cautious sentiment and selling pressure weighed on large-cap stocks.

The Nigerian equity market experienced a marginal downturn as the All-Share Index (ASI) closed lower on Thursday, reflecting a broader trend of cautious investor behavior. The benchmark index declined by 43.09 points, representing a 0.02 per cent decrease to settle at 248,286.56 points. This slight contraction signals a pause in market momentum as traders reassess their positions amid mixed economic signals.

Market Capitalization Contract By N28 Billion

The overall value of listed companies in Nigeria witnessed a reduction as market capitalization decreased by N28 billion to close at N161.21 trillion. This shrinkage in total equity value was primarily driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks. Major entities such as the Nigerian Exchange Group, Oando, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Transnational Corporation (Transcorp), and International Breweries contributed significantly to the downward pressure through their respective price adjustments.

Also read Nigerian Exchange Loses N642bn as ASI Slips 0.40% Amid Investor Caution

Investor Sentiment Remains Cautiously Negative

Analysts observed that the marginal decline in the All-Share Index reflects continued cautious sentiment among investors, as the market struggled to maintain its previous levels. Market sentiment remained negative throughout the trading session, with 26 decliners outnumbering 19 advancers. This imbalance between selling and buying interest highlighted the prevailing uncertainty and hesitation among market participants looking for clear catalysts to drive significant rallies.

Insurance Stocks Lead Gainers List

Despite the broader negative trend, the insurance sub-sector emerged as a bright spot with several firms posting impressive gains. Sovereign Trust Insurance led the gainers chart, rising 9.96 per cent to close at N2.76 per share. Critical Minerals Financing Corporation (CMFC) followed closely with a gain of 9.94 per cent to close at N3.87, while Chellarams rose 9.86 per cent to close at N11.70 per share.

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Large Caps and Insurance Firms Drive Declines

On the losers side, Royal Exchange led the decline, falling by 6.00 per cent to close at 94 kobo per share. McNichols followed with a decline of 5.05 per cent to close at N4.70, while International Breweries depreciated by 4.50 per cent to close at N9.55 per share. Additionally, Veritas Kapital Assurance shed 4.42 per cent to close at N1.08, while Oando lost 4.17 per cent to close at N34.50 per share, further dragging down the overall index performance.

Cowry Assets Management Foresees Near-Term Constraints

Trading activity weakened across all metrics, as turnover, volume, and deal count fell by 46.00 per cent, 17.54 per cent, and 12.60 per cent respectively. Total turnover settled at N14.37 billion, with 372.03 million shares changing hands across 28,467 transactions. Looking ahead, Cowry Assets Management Limited stated that weak market breadth, subdued trading activity, and lingering sell-side pressure may constrain near-term recovery, although selective bargain-hunting in fundamentally sound counters could provide some support.