All Progressives Congress Suspends Fubara Dagogo After Legal Action Against National Convention

The APC has suspended a prominent member, Fubara Dagogo, after he took legal action against the party, claiming unfair blockage from running for the office of National Vice-Chairman (South-South). The Ward 4 Executive Committee made the decision, citing anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has suspended a prominent member, Fubara Dagogo , from Bonny Local Government Area . The Ward 4 Executive Committee passed the decision after allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct against party chieftain Dagogo.

His controversial legal action against the APC for the national convention and his alleged unfair blocking from running for National Vice-Chairman (South-South) further fueled the fire. Dagogo sued for an order to halt the South-South zonal congress, declare his eligibility for the race, and request damages of ₦100 million. His legal actions were viewed as a direct violation of party internal discipline, leading to his suspension.

The Ward Chief Chairman, Richard Ibani, announced the suspension during a committee meeting on March 16th, stating that the resolution was passed unanimously. The indefinite suspension implies that Dagogo will not be allowed to join the party or participate in its events until further notice. The ward leadership called on the state secretariat to uphold the resolution and apply necessary actions. (381 words, 3 paragraphs





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Fubara Dagogo Bonny Local Government Area Legal Action National Convention

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