All Progressives Congress National Chairman Warns Against Disrupting Primaries and Calls for Peaceful Acceptance of Results

Yilwatda warns aspirants and supporters against engaging in actions that could disrupt the primaries and imposes disciplinary action on those found inciting violence or creating chaos.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress , Nentawe Yilwatda , has warned aspirants contesting under the party’s platform against engaging in actions capable of disrupting the upcoming primaries.

He stated that the party would not condone violence, unrest, anti-party activities, or any attempt to compromise the credibility of the primary elections. According to him, any aspirant or supporter caught inciting violence or sponsoring chaos during the exercise would be subjected to disciplinary action, including immediate suspension from the party. The APC chairman appealed to aspirants to display maturity and sportsmanship by accepting the outcome of the primaries peacefully.

He also appealed to party members and stakeholders to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and avoid actions capable of creating political tension in the country. Ongoing infrastructure projects and reforms under the current administration remained central to the party’s agenda ahead of the 2027 general elections. Yilwatda further reaffirmed the commitment of the party leadership to fairness, inclusiveness, and internal unity throughout the primary election process





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Elections Impeachment All Progressives Congress Chairman National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda Aspirants Contesting Engaging Actions Disrupting Uprising Anti-Party Any Attempt Credibility Primaries Incitement Violence Unrest Chaos Disciplinary Action Immediate Suspension Politics President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Fairness Inclusivity Unity Maturity Sportmanship Displaying Acceptance Of Outcome Peacefully Central Infrastructure Projects Reforms Agenda General Elections Confirmation

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