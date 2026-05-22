All Progressives Congress Leadership In Agege Defends Primary Results

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Agege and Orile-Agege area of Lagos State has reaffirmed that High Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Ninalowo won the party’s primaries for Agege Constituency 01 and Agege Constituency 02, respectively. The primaries proceeded without incident, and Egunjobi emerged as the winner, scoring 9,132 votes.

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Agege and Orile- Agege area of Lagos State has reaffirmed that High Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Ninalowo won the party’s primaries for Agege Constituency 01 and Agege Constituency 02, respectively.

Egunjobi is the immediate past Chairman of Agege Local Government, and on Wednesday was declared the winner of the APC primary for Agege constituency 01 in the poll held on Wednesday, and monitored by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC. Held across the five wards in the constituency, the ex-council boss scored 9,132 votes, while his former deputy, the recent past Vice-Chairman of the council, Gbenga Michael Abiola, came a distant third





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All Progressives Congress Agege Agege Constituency 01 Agege Constituency 02 Egunjobi Abiola Independent Electoral Commission Gbenga Michael Abiola Ganiyu Egunjobi Traditional Rulers Agbelebu

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