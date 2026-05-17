All Progressives Congress Direct Primary Elections in Benue State Outcomes for 2027 General Elections

This article provides information on the election results of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Benue State, which pave the way for the 2027 general elections.

Blessing Onuh, the daughter of former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, David Mark, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest for another term in the House of Representatives ahead of the 2027 general elections .

Also emerging victorious in the party's primaries was Mrs Regina Akume, the wife of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who secured the APC return ticket in Benue State. The ruling party conducted its direct primary elections on Saturday across the 11 federal constituencies spread within Benue State's 23 local government areas. The exercise produced major upsets as six incumbent lawmakers lost their re-election bids.

Five of the affected lawmakers were said to be loyalists of the SGF, Senator George Akume, while candidates reportedly aligned with Governor Hyacinth Alia gained the upper hand. Among those defeated were Dickson Tarkghir of Makurdi/Guma, Sesoo Gboko of Vandeikya/Konshisha, Asema Achado representing Gwer East/Gwer West, Ugbor Terseer of Kwande/Ushongo, Sekav Iortyom of Buruku, and David Ogewu from Oju/Obi federal constituency.

However, Regina Akume successfully retained the APC ticket for Gboko/Tarka federal constituency, while Blessing Onuh won the Otukpo/Ohimini contest. Other serving lawmakers who secured fresh tickets include Ojema Ojotu of Apa/Agatu and Solomon Wombo representing Katsina-Ala/Logo/Ukum federal constituency. In Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency, Anthony Agom emerged as the APC candidate after the sitting lawmaker, Philip Agbese, defected from the APC to the Labour Party shortly before the primaries.

Meanwhile, Engr. Terfa Ikya defeated incumbent Dickson Tarkghir to win the Makurdi/Guma APC ticket. In Gwer East/Gwer West, Engr. Terhemba Nongo recorded the highest votes to unseat Asema Achado.

For Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency, Prof. Kohol Iornem defeated incumbent lawmaker Ugbor Terseer to emerge winner. Engr. Livinus Tsar also triumphed over serving lawmaker Sesoo Gboko in Vandeikya/Konshisha, while Gideon Inyom defeated Sekav Iortyom to clinch the Buruku federal constituency ticket. The Buruku primary election reportedly experienced tension following the snatching of results in one council ward.

The situation was later contained after a suspect was arrested. In another ward, a presiding officer was accused of failing to submit election results. At the Oju/Obi federal constituency primary, former Benue Commissioner for Information, Dr Peter Egbodo, defeated incumbent David Ogewu. Egbodo had recently resigned from Governor Alia's cabinet before joining the race.

Chairman of the National Assembly Primary Election Committee for Benue State, Alhaji Sabiu Saidu Mahuta, officially announced the winners after declaring the contestants with the highest number of votes victorious. Mahuta urged all aspirants to accept the outcome of the primaries in good faith, stressing that there should be no bitterness among participants because 'there are no winners or losers'.





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All Progressives Congress Direct Primary Elections Benue State General Elections House Of Representatives Incumbent Lawmakers Regina Akume Senator George Akume Hyacinth Alia Dickson Tarkghir Asema Achado Kwande/Ushongo Buruku Gboko/Tarka Otu/Ohimini Oju/Obi Makurdi/Guma Vandeikya/Konshisha

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