All Progressives Congress Congratulates Eric Opah on Emergence as Abia State Governor Candidate

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated Chief Eric Opah on his emergence as the governorship candidate of their party following the governorship primaries conducted across the 184 wards in the state on Thursday.

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has congratulated Chief Eric Opah on his emergence as the governorship candidate of their party following the governorship primaries conducted across the 184 wards in the state on Thursday.

Opah emerged victorious after polling a total of 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes. The statement commends all aspirants, party faithful, electoral officials, and stakeholders for their commitment to a peaceful, transparent, and credible primary election process.

The party is confident that Chief Eric Opah possesses the leadership capacity, vision, and experience required to lead their party to victory in the 2027 general elections and return the Government House to Umuahia under the banner of the APC. The party urges all members and supporters to remain united and committed as they collectively work towards delivering purposeful leadership for the people of Abia State





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All Progressives Congress Eric Opah Governorship Candidate Abia State Governorship Primaries Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh 2027 General Elections Government House Umuahia Banner Of The APC Leadership Capacity Vision Experience Leadership Purposeful Leadership People Of Abia State

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