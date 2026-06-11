All Progressives Congress Aspirants Dismiss Claims Linking Speaker to Protest

A coalition of All Progressives Congress aspirants who participated in the party's primaries in Lagos State has dismissed claims linking the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to the recent protest by aggrieved party members over the outcome of the exercise. The protest was staged over alleged irregularities in the primaries and was triggered by allegations of manipulation, distortion of results, cheating and disregard for party guidelines during the primaries.

A coalition of All Progressives Congress aspirants who participated in the party's primaries in Lagos State has dismissed claims linking the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa , to the recent protest by aggrieved party members over the outcome of the exercise.

Viral messages had alleged that Obasa sponsored Tuesday's protest at the Lagos State Secretariat of the APC, Ogba, and even claimed he released N2bn to bankroll the demonstration. The protest, which drew APC members from several local government areas, including Badagry, Mushin, Amuwo-Odofin, Eti-Osa, Somolu, Ajeromi and Oshodi, was staged over alleged irregularities in the primaries. The protesters accused party leaders of manipulation of results and demanded transparency in the process.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the aggrieved aspirants described suggestions that the protest was sponsored as false and misleading, insisting it was a spontaneous expression of dissatisfaction. The aspirants said the demonstration was triggered by allegations of manipulation, distortion of results, cheating and disregard for party guidelines during the primaries. They accused unnamed individuals of attempting to shift attention away from the core issues by scapegoating the Speaker.

The coalition urged party leaders to urgently address grievances arising from the primaries, warning that failure to do so could deepen internal divisions ahead of the 2027 general elections. Reacting to the allegations, Obasa dismissed claims of involvement in the protest, describing them as ‘foolhardy, malicious, misleading and baseless. ’ He questioned the logic behind the accusations, insisting he was neither a candidate nor a beneficiary of the disputed primaries. The aggrieved aspirants and Obasa's statements were released on Wednesday





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All Progressives Congress Lagos State Mudashiru Obasa Protest Allegations Of Manipulation Distortion Of Results Cheating Disregard For Party Guidelines Party Leaders Transparency 2027 General Elections Internal Divisions Spontaneous Expression Of Dissatisfaction Foolhardy Malicious Misleading Baseless Question The Logic Behind The Accusations Beneficiary Of The Disputed Primaries Spontaneous Expression Of Dissatisfaction Spontaneous Expression Of Dissatisfaction Spontaneous Expression Of Dissatisfaction

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