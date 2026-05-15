All Progressives Congress (APC) Prepares for 2027 General Elections with Party Primary Elections

The APC is set to conduct primary elections across various states for various elective posts, with a view to participating in the 2027 general elections. These primary elections are a crucial phase in a political party's nomination process, which aims to select the preferred candidate to represent the APC in national and state polls.

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) intensifies preparations for the 2027 general elections, aspirants are set to participate in the party's primary election s across states for various elective posts.

A primary election is a mini-election where a political party elects its preferred candidate to run for public office under its platform. The direct primary, which requires all card-carrying members at all levels to nominate candidates, is believed to be more corruption-free and eliminates the delegates' congress system with all its oft-cited woes. Direct primaries are largely admired for promoting people's power through increased participation and a guaranteed say for every party member.

Meanwhile, in a consensus arrangement, all aspirants in a political party will withdraw and endorse a particular candidate, with the end result being no primary election





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election Candidate Nomination Political Party Electorate's Voice Corruption-Free Increased Participation Guaranteed Say People's Power Election Process

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