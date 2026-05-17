All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman says economic reforms by President Tinubu not short-term populist measures but interventions to address structural problems

An analysis of Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who said the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu were not designed as short-term populist measures but were interventions aimed at addressing longstanding structural problems in the country.

May 17, 2026 7:21 pm: Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu were not designed as short-term populist measures but as interventions aimed at addressing longstanding structural problems in the country.

The reforms under Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda are intended to restore productivity, attract investments and improve Nigeria’s economic competitiveness. Yilwatda also acknowledged the economic hardship currently faced by many Nigerians, including rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures, but said there are indications that the country is gradually returning to the path of sustainable growth. He cited developments in the maritime, oil and power sectors as signs of improving economic activity and investor confidence.

Nigeria’s crude oil production has reached about 99.2 percent of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota, which he attributed to improved security coordination and operational efficiency in the oil sector. The commissioning of new 330KV transmission lines in Edo state and the addition of 600 megawatts to the national grid demonstrate the administration’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure and supporting industrial growth





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All Progressives Congress (APC) President Bola Tinubu Economic Reforms Renewed Hope Agenda Structural Problems Productivity Investments Cost-Of-Living Pressures Inflation Security Coordination Operational Efficiency Marine Sector Oil Sector Power Sector National Grid Edo State 330KV Transmission Lines

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