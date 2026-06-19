All On commits one million dollars to expand solar powered cold chain services of Eja Ice in Nigeria

All On invests one million US dollars in Lagos based Eja Ice to scale solar refrigeration and ice solutions for off‑grid communities, aiming to cut post‑harvest losses and boost incomes for small producers across Nigeria.

All On an impact investing firm dedicated to expanding renewable energy access in Nigeria announced a one million US dollar investment in Eja Ice Nigeria Limited a Lagos based company that supplies solar powered refrigeration and cold chain infrastructure.

The funding is aimed at accelerating the manufacturing capacity and operational scale of Eja Ice as it moves into a new growth phase. By boosting the firm the partnership seeks to widen the reach of dependable cold storage solutions for households small businesses and institutions that operate in off grid or weak grid environments.

Reliable cold storage remains a major bottleneck across Nigeria especially in coastal and rural areas where limited energy infrastructure leads to high post harvest losses and unstable incomes for small scale agricultural producers. The new capital will enable Eja Ice to expand its solar refrigeration units and ice making equipment thereby helping to preserve perishable goods strengthen local value chains and improve food security for underserved communities.

The company already provides integrated cold chain services that give it control over product design operational efficiency and service delivery allowing it to tailor solutions to the specific needs of markets that lack stable electricity. Its systems are currently supporting micro enterprises cooperatives and community level infrastructure particularly in regions where power supply is intermittent or unavailable.

Yusuf Bilesanmi the founder and chief executive officer of Eja Ice highlighted that the investment represents a significant step towards realising the vision of powering homes and businesses with products designed, assembled and optimised on the continent. He noted that the effort is not merely about providing electricity but about restoring dignity enhancing productivity and creating opportunity for the hundreds of millions of people in sub saharan Africa who remain off grid.

The investment also aligns with All Ons broader mission to close Nigeria's energy access gap by supporting the renewable energy ecosystem and market driven solutions that deliver social and economic impact. All On Partnerships for Energy Access an independent impact investor originally seeded by Shell focuses on catalysing growth in Nigeria's off grid energy market by offering debt equity and non financial support to companies that provide affordable reliable and sustainable energy to low income households and small businesses.

The firm's strategy is to back ventures that combine clean technology with business models that can scale profitably while delivering measurable benefits to communities. The signing ceremony in Lagos was attended by senior executives from both organisations including the chief executive officers of All On and Eja Ice as well as investment managers and operation heads who underscored the importance of strengthening cold chain infrastructure as a cornerstone of resilient local economies and a catalyst for expanding economic opportunities in underserved markets.

Through this partnership the two companies aim to reduce post harvest losses improve incomes and enhance food security while showcasing how renewable energy solutions can be integrated into essential services that support daily livelihoods across Nigeria and beyond





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