All Democratic Alliance Suit Dismissed in Abuja High Court

Justice Emeka Nwite dismissed a suit seeking to compel INEC to register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party, holding that the suit was incompetent and unsupported by credible evidence. The plaintiffs, led by Umar Ardo, had sued INEC alongside Chief Akin Ricketts and Aminu Ahmed, seeking an order compelling the electoral body to register ADA as a political party and declare the association deemed registered under Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Justice Emeka Nwite has dismissed a suit seeking to compel INEC to register the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as a political party. Umar Ardo and others sued INEC alongside Chief Akin Ricketts and Aminu Ahmed , seeking an order compelling the electoral body to register ADA as a political party and declare the association deemed registered under Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

However, the court upheld a preliminary objection and struck out the suit, holding that the matter should have been initiated through a writ of summons to allow parties to call oral evidence and cross-examine witnesses. In the substantive decision, Justice Nwite held that the plaintiffs failed to establish with credible evidence that Chief Ricketts had defected from ADA to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as alleged, citing several authorities including Ojukwu v. Yar’Adua and Fawehinmi v. IGP.

The court further held that the plaintiffs failed to provide independent evidence showing that Ricketts had formally defected to the ADC. The case lacks merit and is hereby dismissed





channelstv / 🏆 7. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

All Democratic Alliance INEC Chief Akin Ricketts Aminu Ahmed Suit Dismissal Wrath Of Electoral Body

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INEC To Mobilise 1.4 Million NYSC Members For 2027 PollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deploy at least 1.4 million National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members for the 2027 general elections, the commission’s chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, has stated.

Read more »

Osun guber: INEC assures media practitioners of cooperationAs the August 15 Osun governorship election draws near, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, has assured that the commission would offer full cooperation to media practitioners.

Read more »

INEC Chairman Expresses Gratitude for Youth Corps' Support, Prepares for 2027 PollsThe Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, has reaffirmed the crucial role of corps members in Nigeria's democratic process, especially the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Chairman made this known during a strategic courtesy visit to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja, where he expressed his gratitude to an institution he described as indispensable to the success of elections in Nigeria. He also disclosed that INEC would mobilize over 1.4 million ad hoc staff, largely drawn from the NYSC, for the 2027 general elections.

Read more »

PDP Denies Secret Alliance with APC Ahead of 2027 ElectionsThe PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, stated during an interview that reports of a partnership between the two parties are false and politically motivated. He emphasized that the PDP has no political understanding with the APC despite speculation surrounding Wike's relationship with the ruling party and President Bola Tinubu.

Read more »