All Democratic Alliance, ADA, Drags INEC Before Court Over NDC Registration

The All Democratic Alliance, ADA, has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, praying for an order to compel the electoral body to withdraw the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, as a political party in Nigeria.

An aggrieved political association, All Democratic Alliance , ADA, and its Protem Director of Mobilization, Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order of the Court to compel the electoral body to withdraw the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress , NDC, as a political party in Nigeria The grouse of ADA and Karlahi are predicated on allegations that the Senator Seriake Dickson led NDC was illegally and fraudulently registered by INEC as a political party for the purpose of participating in election matters in the country In a suit with number FHC/ ABJ/CS/1115/2026, the two plaintiffs alleged that INEC gravely breached, disobeyed, ignored, omitted and deliberately failed to ensure compliance with relevant laws in the ways and manners NDC was secretly registered Among others, Karlahi and ADA alleged that the electoral umpire failed to comply with sections 1, 6, 13, 14, 222, 251 of the 1999 Constitution and sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act in the registration of the NDC In the suit instituted on their behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Bankole Joel Akomolafe via an originating summons, the two plaintiffs claimed that NDC never met any of the Constitutional requirements for it to qualify for registration as a political party Besides, they asserted that INEC has no unfettered and unrestricted discretion to register the NDC as a political party They therefore prayed the Federal High Court to issue an order against INEC to void, set aside, cancelled and revoke the purported certificate of registration in possession of NDC The two plaintiffs also sought order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from further recognizing, accepting, maintaining in its records or present any person on the authority of NDC as a political party for any election Another order of perpetual injunction was sought against NDC restraining it from parading, introducing, presenting or call itself a registered political party either by publication, broadcast or any other means The suit instituted on June 2, 2026 was supported by a 25 paragraph affidavit deposed to by the first plaintiff, Hon Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi While Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi and All Democratic Alliance are the two plaintiffs, INEC and Nigeria Democratic Congress are listed as the two defendants INEC reacts to leaked data, hints on how Wike's aide, Olayinka got access to Emeka Ike's credential.

An aggrieved political association, All Democratic Alliance, ADA, and its Protem Director of Mobilization, Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi have dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, before the Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order of the Court to compel the electoral body to withdraw the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, as a political party in Nigeria The grouse of ADA and Karlahi are predicated on allegations that the Senator Seriake Dickson led NDC was illegally and fraudulently registered by INEC as a political party for the purpose of participating in election matters in the country In a suit with number FHC/ ABJ/CS/1115/2026, the two plaintiffs alleged that INEC gravely breached, disobeyed, ignored, omitted and deliberately failed to ensure compliance with relevant laws in the ways and manners NDC was secretly registered Among others, Karlahi and ADA alleged that the electoral umpire failed to comply with sections 1, 6, 13, 14, 222, 251 of the 1999 Constitution and sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act in the registration of the NDC In the suit instituted on their behalf by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN, Bankole Joel Akomolafe via an originating summons, the two plaintiffs claimed that NDC never met any of the Constitutional requirements for it to qualify for registration as a political party Besides, they asserted that INEC has no unfettered and unrestricted discretion to register the NDC as a political party They therefore prayed the Federal High Court to issue an order against INEC to void, set aside, cancelled and revoke the purported certificate of registration in possession of NDC The two plaintiffs also sought order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC from further recognizing, accepting, maintaining in its records or present any person on the authority of NDC as a political party for any election Another order of perpetual injunction was sought against NDC restraining it from parading, introducing, presenting or call itself a registered political party either by publication, broadcast or any other means The suit instituted on June 2, 2026 was supported by a 25 paragraph affidavit deposed to by the first plaintiff, Hon Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi While Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi and All Democratic Alliance are the two plaintiffs, INEC and Nigeria Democratic Congress are listed as the two defendants INEC reacts to leaked data, hints on how Wike's aide, Olayinka got access to Emeka Ike's credential





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