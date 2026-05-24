All-day news update - 6th May

A comprehensive news update covering various topics, including President Bola Tinubu's presidential primary victory, the reasons for President and APC dumping of Siminalayi Fubara, a shootout near the White House, and Usyk's declaration on the future of the heavyweight division.

Morning recap: Tinubu floors sole challenger in APC primary, Why President, APC dumped Fubara, other top stories President Bola Tinubu has secured an overwhelming victory over his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary, as party structures nationwide delivered endorsements for his second-term bid.

Inside story: Why President, APC dumped Fubara Fresh facts have emerged on how the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, lost the backing of President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the prolonged power tussle with his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Gunman killed after shootout near White House A gunman opened fire near the White House on Saturday evening, with US Secret Service agents killing the assailant in a shoot-out during which a bystander was also struck, authorities said.

Usyk declares Itauma as the next undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has named Moses Itauma as the future of the heavyweight division, overlooking established names such as Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois when asked who would succeed him as undisputed champion, PUNCH Sports Extra reports





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Tinubu APC Presidential Primary Siminalayi Fubara President And APC Fubara And Wike Power Surge Boko Haram Oil Price Reductions Nigeria Election Light Crude Oleksandr Usyk Moses Itauma Heavyweight Division

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JUST IN: Shettima Departs Abuja for Presidential Inauguration in Benin RepublicVice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Cotonou, Benin Republic, to represent President Bola Tinubu at the inauguration of President-elect Patrice Talon. Shettima is expected to join other African and global leaders at the ceremony scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou.

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