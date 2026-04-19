All Benue Links Bus Abduction Victims Rescued by Security Forces

Security operatives have successfully rescued the remaining 13 passengers abducted from a Benue Links bus in Otukpo, concluding days of intensive search operations. The victims were seized earlier in the week along the Makurdi–Otukpo road, with the police confirming their safe return. The incident highlights the persistent security challenges in Benue State.

Security forces have successfully rescued the final 13 individuals who were kidnapped from a Benue Links bus in Otukpo, bringing an end to an intensive search operation that spanned several days.

The Commissioner of Police for Benue State, Ifeanyi Emenari, confirmed the successful retrieval of the hostages in a statement to the press on Sunday, indicating that the victims would be transported to Makurdi for debriefing.

The abduction occurred on Wednesday night when armed assailants ambushed a Benue Links bus near the Benue Burnt Bricks area within Otukpo Local Government Area. The perpetrators not only robbed the passengers of their belongings but also forcibly took a number of them into the surrounding bush.

Earlier reports from the police had stated that 14 passengers were abducted, with one managing to escape immediately following the incident. By Friday, authorities announced the rescue of five victims, leaving 13 still in captivity until the most recent operation.

This successful rescue is the result of a concerted and coordinated effort by various security agencies, which involved extensive search missions in dense forest areas and the apprehension of individuals believed to be connected to the attack.

The police had previously revealed that seven suspects were in custody and that some abductees had been freed during joint operations conducted in the Amla Forest and its environs.

The incident has garnered significant public attention, particularly due to discrepancies in accounts concerning the identities of the passengers. Initial reports suggested that many of the individuals on board were young students travelling to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Otukpo.

However, the police later clarified that the passengers were not part of any official convoy organized for examination candidates. The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board also issued a statement confirming that none of its registered candidates were officially listed among the victims.

Despite these official statements, relatives of some of those abducted have contested the authorities' claims. A family member of one of the abducted passengers maintained that several individuals on the bus were indeed travelling to take the examination.

According to this relative, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, their nephew was on the bus en route to Otukpo for his JAMB examination, and indeed, most of the passengers were candidates.

The abduction incident is indicative of a larger and escalating security crisis in Benue State. In recent weeks, the state has experienced a disturbing surge in violent attacks, kidnappings, and killings across multiple local government areas, including Otukpo, Apa, and Gwer East.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations into the bus attack are continuing, while security agencies are intensifying their efforts to dismantle criminal syndicates operating along the state's major transportation routes.





PremiumTimesng / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Benue State Abduction Kidnapping Security Forces Rescue Operation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teenage Brothers Among 14 Abducted in Benue Highway AttackTwo teenage brothers are among 14 passengers kidnapped by gunmen from a Benue Links bus on the Makurdi–Otukpo road. The victims were travelling to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. Police are conducting search and rescue operations amidst growing insecurity in the region.

Read more »

Benue: Gov Alia condemns kidnap of 14 UTME candidates, orders rescue operationBenue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has voiced strong anger and concern over the kidnapping of passengers, including candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in Otukpo.

Read more »

Benue govt repairs major pipelines to boost water supplyThe Benue State Water Board has commenced extensive rehabilitation works on critical water infrastructure across Makurdi, in a move aimed at improving water supply in the state capital.

Read more »

Labour Party suspends Benue Chairman, Agida, Doukubo, Olorunfemi, 23 othersThe Labour Party ( LP), on Thursday, announced the suspension of Mr. Emmanuel Agida, former chairman of the party in Benue State. The LP also suspended Hon. Hilda Doukubo and Eneyi G. Zidougha, former chairmen of Rivers and Bayelsa states, respectively; as well as ex-national deputy chairman, Dr.

Read more »

Benue Links Denies Authorization for Bus Carrying Kidnapped UTME CandidatesBenue Links Nigeria Limited has issued a statement refuting claims that the driver of the bus involved in the abduction of 14 UTME candidates was authorized to operate the vehicle. The company states the driver acted without permission, violating company policy on nighttime travel due to security concerns. The driver is currently in police custody.

Read more »

Two abducted UTME passengers escape in BenueTwo passengers abducted along the Makurdi–Otukpo road have escaped, while police intensify efforts to rescue remaining victims and investigate the attack on a Benue Links bus.

Read more »