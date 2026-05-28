Aliko Dangote University Cancels Students' Excursion to Niger State Over Security Fears

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology has cancelled a planned excursion for Level 400 Fisheries students to New Bussa, Niger State, citing security concerns. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, had already rejected the trip before public opposition grew, directing the department to find a safer location, which resulted in selecting Tiga Dam in Kano State. The university reassures parents that student safety remains its top priority.

The management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has cancelled a planned students' excursion to New Bussa in Niger State following growing security concerns raised by parents and stakeholders.

The University said the decision was taken by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, after reviewing reports surrounding the security situation in the area proposed for the eight-week mandatory field exercise for Level 400 Fisheries students. In a statement on Thursday by its Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Affairs, Abdullahi Datti Abdullahi, the institution clarified that the Vice Chancellor had rejected the trip long before public concerns intensified.

"When the idea of going to New Bussa in Niger State came up, the Vice Chancellor, who was already aware of the security situations in the area, had long ago rejected the trip," the statement said. According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor subsequently directed the Department of Fisheries to source for a safer alternative location for the exercise, leading to the selection of Tiga Dam in Kano State.

The University stressed that students' safety and welfare remain top priorities of the management both within and outside the campus environment.

"The University management never jokes with students' safety and welfare within and off campus," Abdullahi stated, while assuring parents that there was no plan to take students to any unsafe location. He urged parents and guardians to remain calm, insisting that "there is no plan to take our students to New Bussa or any other unsecured areas for any activity.

" The clarification followed concerns and opposition reportedly expressed by parents over the proposed trip involving more than 30 students to Niger State, an area some families considered unsafe due to the current security challenges bedevilling the state





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