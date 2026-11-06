Aliko Dangote Reveals 40 Percent Interest Rates and Infrastructure Challenges in Building Obajana Cement Plant

Dangote Industries CEO Aliko Dangote shares insights on the high interest rates, infrastructure deficits, and financial strategies employed during the construction of the Obajana Cement plant and the petroleum refinery, while urging women entrepreneurs to be ambitious.

Aliko Dangote, the founder and chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, recently delivered a compelling address at the 25th annual conference of Women in Management and Business held in Lagos.

Dangote Reveals Exorbitant Bank Loan Rates

In this highly publicized speech, the industrialist disclosed startling details regarding the financial hurdles encountered during the construction of the Obajana Cement plant in Kogi State. He revealed that his company was subjected to exorbitant interest rates, reaching as high as forty percent, when securing loans from local Nigerian banks. This admission sheds light on the harsh economic realities and infrastructural deficits that have historically plagued major industrial projects in Nigeria.

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Dangote explained that the project, which was initially estimated to cost one billion dollars, faced significant delays and budget overruns due to a lack of adequate public infrastructure. The absence of essential utilities such as reliable power, gas pipelines, and fuel facilities forced the company to bear the cost of providing its own solutions, thereby inflating the total expenditure and complicating the financing strategy.

This experience underscores the critical need for improved governmental support in infrastructure development to facilitate industrial growth and reduce the financial burden on private enterprises. The narrative continued with Dangote recounting the strategic financial decisions made during the development of the Obajana facility, which has since become the flagship operation of Dangote Cement. When the company began the project, its capital stood at twenty-five billion naira, and it undertook a venture valued at one hundred and eighty million dollars.

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IFC Rejects Obajana Cement Repayment Plan

Dangote noted that the company had relied on the expectation that the government would provide sufficient power and other utilities, a decision that ultimately led to substantial operational challenges. To manage the escalating costs, the company sought additional financing from the International Finance Corporation.

However, the IFC rejected the company's proposed three-year repayment plan after conducting their own financial analysis. Instead, they mandated a seven-year repayment schedule, allowing for a two-year grace period with no payments, followed by a five-year payment period. Despite these extended terms, the cost of borrowing from domestic banks remained prohibitively high.

Dangote shared that he personally intervened to resolve the debt issue by inviting the bankers to dinner six months before the loan expired, resulting in the immediate settlement of the outstanding obligations. This anecdote illustrates the complex interplay between corporate strategy, banking regulations, and personal leadership in overcoming financial adversity. Beyond the Obajana Cement plant, Dangote also discussed the development of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, highlighting the skepticism faced from international engineering firms regarding the project's feasibility.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery Rises Above Skepticism

The company initially planned for a capacity of three hundred thousand barrels per day but increased the target to six hundred and fifty thousand barrels per day, despite warnings that such a scale was too risky. Many international contractors declined to participate, viewing Nigeria as a high-risk environment.

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Consequently, Dangote Industries assumed the role of its own engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. The refinery has since exceeded its initial design capacity, now operating at seven hundred and ten thousand barrels per day. In his address, Dangote urged women entrepreneurs to embrace ambition, set clear targets, and take calculated risks. He emphasized the importance of believing in one's ability to deliver on ambitious goals, regardless of external doubts.

He reiterated that inadequate infrastructure remains a primary challenge for businesses in Nigeria, often forcing companies to invest heavily in facilities that should ideally be provided by the state. His message served as both a recounting of past struggles and a motivational call to action for the next generation of business leaders, particularly women, to persevere through infrastructural and financial challenges.