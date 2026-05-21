Aliko Dangote: Investor Appetite for Dangote Refinery Listing Remains \u00b70erminal

Dangote Industries Limited’s planned listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on the Nigerian Exchange has sparked strong investor interest, with requests for private placement already exceeding $2 billion. The company’s CEO, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed his commitment to broadening ownership of Africa’s largest refinery through retail investor participation across Nigeria and the continent.

Dangote Industries Limited ’s planned listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals on the Nigerian Exchange has sparked strong investor interest, with requests for private placement already exceeding $2 billion.

The company’s CEO, Aliko Dangote, reaffirmed his commitment to broadening ownership of Africa’s largest refinery through retail investor participation across Nigeria and the continent. He stated that the planned Initial Public Offering is designed not only to raise capital but also to create wealth and allow ordinary Africans to participate directly in the value being created through industrialisation.

The proposed East Africa Refinery, with a capacity of 700,000 barrels per day, could commence construction within the next three to four years once project details are finalised





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Aliko Dangote Dangote Industries Limited Dangote Petroleum Refinery East Africa Refinery Nigerian Exchange Private Placement Initial Public Offering Retail Investor Participation Africa’S Largest Refinery

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