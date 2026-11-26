Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia announced plans to rehabilitate the Otukpo Burnt Bricks Factory and Igumale Cement Factory to boost industry and employment. He spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima-Alia-Ode zonal campaign rally in Otukpo.

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has announced plans to rehabilitate the Otukpo Burnt Bricks Factory and the Igumale Cement Factory to revive industrial activities and create employment opportunities in the state.

He disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing residents at the Tinubu-Shettima-Alia-Ode zonal campaign rally in Otukpo, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The governor used the rally to outline his administration's development plans for the Benue South Senatorial District. Alia said rehabilitating the burnt bricks factory would provide locally produced building materials, create jobs and reduce the state's dependence on supplies from outside its borders.

Also read Alia sets up 17-member panel to review 2023 manifesto, identify gaps for 2027

Governor Highlights Cassava Value Chain Opportunities

He also identified opportunities in the cassava value chain, citing Benue South's significant production capacity. The governor said expanding these economic activities would strengthen local production across the district. Alia attributed several ongoing development projects in the state to the support of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in road infrastructure, education and security. He cited the Abuja-Keffi-Lafia-Akwanga-Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo highway as a major improvement in road connectivity and acknowledged the President's role in its construction.

He also listed the Federal University of Health Sciences in Otukpo, additional military formations, new primary schools and other federal road projects connecting Benue with neighbouring states as benefits of the partnership between both administrations. On security, Alia recalled that 17 local government areas were affected by frontline insecurity when he assumed office in 2023. He said sustained interventions had reduced the number to five, while displaced residents were gradually returning to their communities.

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The governor added that his administration would consolidate the progress made with the support of additional military formations deployed by the federal government. The item Alia sets up panel to review 2023 manifesto also appeared in the source report covering his activities. Reviewing his government's economic initiatives, Alia highlighted the return of Taraku Mills to operation, the restoration of the Otukpo Waterworks and the establishment of fruit concentrate and Daily Juice factories.

Education Sector Sees Mass Teacher Recruitment Drive

He also mentioned the Benue Food Basket Brewery, which produces Zeva beverages, and a metal and nail factory. He noted that these facilities were creating employment and supporting local production. In the education sector, Alia disclosed that his administration had recruited 9,700 teachers. He assured parents that children attending public schools would enjoy government-funded education from Basic One to Basic Nine.

The governor further said his government had fulfilled compensation obligations for sections of federal road projects within Benue to facilitate construction. He listed the Otukpo-Oweto-Nasarawa and Otukpo-Oju-Cross River routes among the affected projects. Expressing gratitude for the support received from Benue South, Alia promised to undertake further engagements across all nine local government areas of the district to discuss development priorities and seek the people's continued cooperation.

APC Governor Urges Peaceful Electoral Participation

He called on residents to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the electoral process, stressing the importance of unity and responsible participation. He also urged them to support the APC at all levels. Alia described the working relationship between his administration and President Tinubu's government as a partnership that had facilitated several interventions in the state. He maintained that continuity would provide an opportunity to advance ongoing projects and implement additional programmes aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

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He thanked residents of Benue South for their support and promised to engage communities across the district's nine local government areas on their development priorities.