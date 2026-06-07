Ali Ndume Commends Nigerian Army for Successful Rescue of Ngoshe Captives, Urges Humanitarian Support

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume praises the Nigerian Army for the daring weekend rescue of Ngoshe community members held by insurgents since March, calling the operation remarkable and urging the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to complement military successes with rebuilding efforts and aid for victims.

Former Senate Leader Ali Ndume has expressed admiration for the courage demonstrated by Nigerian Army personnel in the liberation of Ngoshe community residents who had been held captive by insurgents.

The rescue operation, conducted over the weekend, successfully freed individuals who had been in captivity since March of the previous year. Ndume described the military's offensive against the insurgents as remarkable, highlighting their professionalism and exceptional patriotism despite facing significant logistical hurdles. He specifically thanked the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the General Officer Commanding the 7th Division in Maiduguri, and the Brigade Commander of the 26th Task Force Brigade in Gwoza, Borno State, for their leadership.

Ndume also called on the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to support the military's achievements by providing aid to the rescued victims. He emphasized the need for the Ministry to collaborate with the Borno State government in the reconstruction of Ngoshe, making the community habitable again so that displaced residents can return from IDP camps.

Additionally, he commended the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. Zubaida Umar, for supplying relief materials to those affected and urged further coordinated efforts to ensure sustainable recovery and reintegration of the victims





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Ali Ndume Nigerian Army Ngoshe Insurgents Rescue Borno IDP Camps Humanitarian Aid NEMA Zubaida Umar

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