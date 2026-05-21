Alhaji Sule Lamido Blames Poor Leadership and Moral Decay for Northern Nigeria's Insecurity

Former Governor of Jigawa State and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has attributed the worsening insecurity in Northern Nigeria to poor leadership and the gradual collapse of moral upbringing in society. He made the remarks during an interview on Wednesday, stating that Northerners must take responsibility for the security challenges facing the region.

Former Governor of Jigawa State and PDP chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has attributed the worsening insecurity in Northern Nigeria to poor leadership and the gradual collapse of moral upbringing in society.

He made the remarks during an interview on Wednesday, stating that Northerners must take responsibility for the security challenges facing the region. Lamido said there is an urgent need to rebuild discipline and strengthen proper upbringing among young people across the North. According to him, many political leaders have abandoned their core duty of protecting lives and property, focusing instead on politics and personal interests.

He further argued that those involved in insurgency and banditry are not outsiders but people from within the region. The former minister also expressed support for the creation of state police, noting that it could help address insecurity more effectively, but stressed that proper training and discipline would be essential. Lamido concluded that justice, accountability, and fairness among Northerners are crucial to restoring peace and stability in the region





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Northern Nigeria Insecurity Leadership Moral Decay State Police Boko Haram Banditry Political Leaders Justice Accountability Fairness

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