Alhaji Sani Shinkafi Challenges APC Primary Election Outcome in Zamfara North

Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, a former All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, chieftain, has filed a suit against the All Progressives Congress, APC, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u at the Federal High Court, Gusau, Zamfara State. He alleges imposition of a candidate, lack of consensus among cleared aspirants to present a candidate, and no written consent indicating his voluntary withdrawal from the race. Shinkafi insists that the APC did not follow due process before declaring Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u as consensus candidate for Zamfara North on May 19, 2026.

One of the frontline aspirants for the Zamfara North Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi , has dragged the All Progressives Congress , APC , to the Federal High Court , Gusau , challenging the outcome of the party's primary election in the senatorial district.

He alleges imposition of a candidate, lack of consensus among cleared aspirants to present a candidate, and no written consent indicating his voluntary withdrawal from the race. Shinkafi insists that the APC did not follow due process before declaring Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u as consensus candidate for Zamfara North on May 19, 2026. He further alleges that the attitude of the APC is a clear disdain for democracy and the internal democracy of political parties in the country





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