Alexia Putellas Agrees Personal Terms with London City Lionesses

Barcelona legend Alexia Putellas has reportedly agreed personal terms with Women's Super League side London City Lionesses, potentially paving the way for a reunion with Super Falcons defender Rofiat Imuran.

Nigerian defender Rofiat Imuran could soon share a dressing room with two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas after the Barcelona legend reportedly agreed personal terms with Women's Super League side London City Lionesses .

Putellas left Barcelona at the end of the season after bringing the curtain down on a 14-year spell with her childhood club, during which she established herself as one of the greatest players in women's football. If the deal is completed, Imuran will become the second Super Falcons player to play alongside Putellas after six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala. Oshoala and Putellas were teammates at Barcelona during the Nigerian's five-year spell with the Spanish giants.

Putellas has been linked with a move to London City for several months, with speculation surrounding her future intensifying before her departure from Barcelona was confirmed. Although the midfielder had the option of extending her stay, she opted to seek a new challenge. According to Mundo Deportivo, Putellas was keen to join a club that would not become a direct rival of Barcelona.

The report added that interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United was rebuffed, while approaches from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Central America were also turned down. A move to the NWSL had also been suggested, but London City Lionesses have long been considered the frontrunners. The Guardian now reports that the Spain international has agreed personal terms with the English club. Should the transfer be completed, it would represent a major coup for London City.

The club, owned by billionaire Michele Kang, who also owns the Washington Spirit and Lyon, completed its first season in the Women's Super League last term and finished sixth in the table. Adding Putellas to the squad while she remains one of the world's elite players would significantly strengthen the club's ambitions and further raise its profile ahead of next season.





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Alexia Putellas London City Lionesses Rofiat Imuran Women's Super League Barcelona Super Falcons CAF Women's Player Of The Year

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