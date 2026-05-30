Alex Otti Emerges Consensus Candidate in Abia Labour Party Primaries

Labour Party in Abia State holds peaceful primaries, with Governor Alex Otti endorsed as consensus governorship candidate. All positions filled via consensus, with 16,002 votes cast. Party leaders praise transparent process.

The Labour Party in Abia State has successfully conducted its primary elections for governorship, state assembly, house of representatives, and senate positions, with Governor Alex Otti emerging as the consensus candidate for the governorship race.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the primaries were held via direct primaries across all political wards, with delegates overwhelmingly endorsing the consensus candidates. Mrs. Oluchi Opara, the Returning Officer for the Labour Party primary elections in Abia, announced the results on Saturday in Umuahia, affirming that the exercise was conducted in substantial compliance with the Labour Party Constitution, the Electoral Act 2026, and the party's electoral guidelines.

She noted that voting and collation of results were completed across local government areas, and the committee authenticated the outcome in line with party guidelines and applicable electoral laws. Chief Acho Obioma, the National Secretary of the Labour Party, described the primaries as peaceful and orderly, with no incidents reported. He commended party members for their conduct and electoral officials for their effective discharge of duties at the ward level.

According to Obioma, the successful completion of the primaries marks the beginning of the party's next phase of political engagement and expansion. He expressed satisfaction with the transparent and peaceful process. In his acceptance speech, Governor Otti congratulated all candidates who emerged from the primaries and formally accepted his nomination on behalf of the party. He lauded the party's electoral committee, Independent National Electoral Commission observers, and monitoring teams for overseeing the exercise.

Otti emphasized that the successful conduct of the primaries demonstrates the party's capacity to manage internal processes without rancour or violence. He attributed the peaceful outcome to party leaders who worked in the weeks leading up to the exercise to resolve disagreements and build consensus across constituencies. Otti urged candidates to view their emergence not as an end but as the beginning of engaging voters ahead of the general election.

He encouraged them to reach beyond party members and persuade undecided voters to support Labour Party candidates. Otti expressed confidence in the party's prospects, noting that participation in the primaries reflected growing grassroots support and enthusiasm.

The candidates for the State House of Assembly emerged across various constituencies, including Ikwuano, Bende South, Arochukwu, Bende North, Isiala Ngwa North and South, Isiukwato, Obingwa West and East, Ohafia South and North, Osisioma North and South, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and West, Umuahia Central, East, North, South, Umunneochi, Aba Central, North, and South, among others. The total vote count was 16,002. These candidates will now face the general election, where the Labour Party aims to build on its recent successes.

The primaries have set the stage for a competitive electoral battle in Abia State, with Governor Otti leading the party's charge. The peaceful and transparent process has been widely praised by party officials and observers, bolstering the party's image as a viable political force in the region. As the election season progresses, the Labour Party will focus on unifying its base and expanding its appeal to the broader electorate.

The outcome of the primaries signals strong internal cohesion and grassroots support, which will be crucial in the upcoming general election





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Alex Otti Labour Party Abia Governorship Primary Consensus Candidate

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