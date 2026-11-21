Alex Iwobi becomes the first African player with 100 Fulham starts as the club secures a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Alex Iwobi marked a significant personal milestone by earning his 100th start for Fulham in their Saturday afternoon Premier League clash against Manchester City. The 30-year-old midfielder delivered a solid performance during the one-all draw at the Etihad Stadium, which served as the resumption of league football for both sides. This achievement makes Iwobi the first African player to reach this specific start count for the London-based club.

Iwobi's Historic Start Milestone

The Premier League officially recognized Iwobi's 100th start during this match, highlighting his consistent presence in the starting lineup over the years. After joining Fulham from Everton, he has accumulated 122 total appearances in the Premier League, contributing 20 goals and 12 assists for the Cottagers. His transition from Arsenal to Everton and then to Fulham has been characterized by steady contributions to the team's midfield dynamics.

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Iwobi played 70 minutes in this particular fixture and was booked in the first half, but his overall showing was deemed decent by observers. As a former Arsenal midfielder, he continues to be a pivotal figure for Fulham, hoping to maintain his impressive form and help the club secure more positive results throughout the season. His experience and consistency provide a stable foundation for the team as they navigate the demanding Premier League schedule.

Match Dynamics and Goalscoring Events

Fulham took an early lead when Rodrigo Muniz scored the opening goal just 16 minutes into the match. This early advantage put pressure on Manchester City, who struggled to equalize until the second half. The visitors held firm defensively, preventing the hosts from breaking through despite their efforts to regain control of the game.

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Manchester City managed to restore parity in the 57th minute through summer signing Elliot Anderson. Despite Anderson's equalizer, City were unable to breach the Fulham defense again until the final whistle blew. This result denies City maximum points and extends their winless streak to four matches, highlighting a recent decline in form for the champions.

Records and Future Prospects for Iwobi

Iwobi now stands 23 matches away from equalling the record for the most Premier League appearances by an African player, which is currently held by former Manchester City and Côte d'Ivoire international Kolo Toure with 353 appearances. With 27 matches remaining in the regular season for Fulham, Iwobi has a realistic opportunity to set a new record if he continues to feature regularly in the starting lineup.

This milestone underscores Iwobi's enduring quality and durability in one of the world's most competitive leagues. His journey to 100 starts for Fulham reflects his importance to the club's strategy and his ability to perform at a high level consistently. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if he can surpass Toure's record before the season concludes.

Team Performance and Season Outlook

The draw marks Fulham's third consecutive match where they shared the points, indicating a trend of resilient but perhaps frustrating performances. For Manchester City, the result adds to their recent poor run under Enzo Maresca, a stark contrast to their blistering start to the season which featured seven consecutive wins. The team will need to address these inconsistencies to regain their dominant form.

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For Fulham, sharing points in such a tough away fixture demonstrates their competitive spirit and tactical discipline. Iwobi's continued influence will be crucial as they look to turn these draws into wins in the coming weeks. The team's ability to maintain defensive solidity while posing a threat on the counter, as seen with Muniz's early goal, remains a key strength.

As the season progresses, the focus will shift to securing top-half finishes and potentially challenging for European qualification spots. Iwobi's experience and leadership in the midfield will be vital in guiding the team through these critical phases. His record-breaking potential adds an extra layer of narrative to the remainder of the campaign.

The mutual respect and competitive nature of this fixture highlight the evolving landscape of the Premier League. With both teams showing signs of improvement or decline, the remaining matches will be pivotal in determining their final standings. Iwobi's personal milestone serves as a testament to his career longevity and impact on the English game.