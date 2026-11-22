Alex Iwobi becomes the first African to reach 100 Premier League starts for Fulham, while Taiwo Awoniyi scores for Coventry City before suffering an ankle injury in a 3-2 win.

Alex Iwobi has etched his name into Premier League history by becoming the first African player to record 100 starts for Fulham. The milestone was achieved during the London club's 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday, underscoring his sustained importance to the squad since his transfer from Everton in the summer of 2023.

Iwobi Reaches Historic Premier League Milestone

The 30-year-old midfielder was named in the starting lineup for the match and delivered a committed performance before being substituted in the 70th minute. Antonee Robinson replaced him on the pitch, while Iwobi received a yellow card in the first half. The Premier League confirmed that this specific appearance marks the first time an African player has reached this 100-start benchmark for Fulham in the competition.

Also read Alex Iwobi Reaches 100 Starts Milestone as Fulham Draw with Manchester City

Iwobi has firmly established himself as one of the most reliable assets at Craven Cottage. His versatility allows him to operate effectively in various midfield and attacking positions, a trait that has secured his regular place in the starting eleven. Since joining the club, the former Arsenal academy graduate has made 122 Premier League appearances, contributing 20 goals and providing 12 assists.

Awoniyi Scores Then Suffers Injury for Coventry

While Iwobi celebrated a personal milestone, his Nigerian international teammate Taiwo Awoniyi experienced a bittersweet afternoon at the Coventry Building Society Arena. The Super Eagles striker scored for Coventry City in their 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but his involvement was cut short by an ankle injury. Awoniyi opened the scoring in the opening five minutes by connecting with a pass from Jack Rudoni, which was set up by Yann Gboho's clever backheel.

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However, the 29-year-old went down while jogging onto the pitch for the restart of the second half. He pointed to his ankle and requested to be substituted, causing a brief delay in the start of that half. Manager Frank Lampard brought on Sidiki Cherif to replace him. The exact extent of the injury was not immediately known, leaving both Coventry and the Nigerian national team awaiting further medical assessment regarding Awoniyi's availability for subsequent matches.

Coventry Secures Victory Despite Palace Resilience

Despite losing their striker early in the second half, Coventry secured their fourth league victory of the season. Crystal Palace twice came from behind to level the score, with Yeremy Pino equalizing for the visitors in the 13th minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto restored Coventry's lead shortly after the half-hour mark with a left-footed strike from 20 yards, assisted again by Jack Rudoni.

Palace drew level again in first-half stoppage time when Pino set up Jorgen Strand Larsen, who headed home to make it 2-2. Coventry eventually secured the win five minutes from time after Palace failed to deal with Milan van Ewijk's long throw. Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante's header was saved by Dean Henderson, but the rebound deflected off Dwight McNeil and into the net for an own goal.

Table Implications And Awoniyi's Recent Form

The victory moved Coventry three points clear of the relegation zone, providing a crucial boost to their survival bid. Conversely, Crystal Palace suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat and remained at the bottom of the table. Awoniyi's goal was his second since joining Coventry in August, having scored once in his first eight league appearances for the club.

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Awoniyi had recently returned from international duty, having played 61 minutes in Nigeria's goalless draw against Tanzania on Tuesday. While his early goal offered a significant boost to Coventry, the subsequent injury overshadows his contribution. His status for upcoming fixtures remains uncertain as officials await further details on the severity of his ankle condition.