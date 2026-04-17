Alex Iwobi Details His Choice to Represent Nigeria Over England

Alex Iwobi reveals the significant factors and conversations, including advice from Arsene Wenger, that led him to commit his international football career to the Nigerian Super Eagles over the English national team.

Alex Iwobi , a prominent figure in Nigerian football, has recently shared his compelling journey and the pivotal decision-making process that led him to represent the Super Eagles . In an insightful discussion on the Beast Mode On podcast, Iwobi recounted the advice he received from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger , who urged him to carefully consider his international future, even suggesting the possibility of waiting for an opportunity with England's senior squad.

Despite having represented England at various youth levels, Iwobi's progression within Arsenal's senior team was hampered by limited playing time, a situation that significantly impacted his development and potential opportunities with the Three Lions. The turning point in his international career arrived when the Nigerian national team extended an invitation for him to join their Olympic squad. Following extensive consultations with his family, Iwobi decided to explore this promising avenue. He revealed, I began playing for Nigeria when I was 19. I was playing for the England Under-16, Under-17, and Under-18 teams, but then my opportunities slowed down because I wasn’t getting regular first-team action at Arsenal, which is tough. Everyone else who played for the England U21 team was usually playing first-team football in the Championship or League One regularly, starting games and building their reputation. And I wasn't really that person back then. Then I started playing for Arsenal. At that time, Gareth Southgate was the manager of the U21 team. The Arsenal first-team manager talked to him and said, 'We are considering bringing you up to the first team, but we want you to play for the U21s.' That's when Nigeria got in touch, saying they wanted him to play in the Olympics. I talked to my dad and uncle, and they said at least give Nigeria a try. If you don't enjoy the training or the facilities, you can just say you tried it out.

The former Everton midfielder candidly described his initial experiences with the Nigerian team, noting the rudimentary conditions but emphasizing the profound sense of belonging and camaraderie he immediately felt. He elaborated, I then went to Nigeria... you have to wash your own kit. The pitch was half grass, and the AstroTurf was outside the playing area, as if it had just been set up. The coach, if you make one bad pass, he’ll say, 'What's wrong with you now?' I remember one guy passed the ball off the pitch and they made him run two laps. I was thinking, 'This is mad.' I was having a good time. The food was clearly jollof rice; we had yam and egg for breakfast. I just felt I was at home. I hadn't even established a reputation at Arsenal, but they already knew about me. I was stopped at the airport and celebrated. The love for the game was high.

A particularly significant moment in Iwobi's decision-making process occurred when he received a call-up for a match against Egypt. According to Iwobi, Arsene Wenger entrusted him with the ultimate decision. He explained, I was still working on getting the FIFA clearance sorted. I wasn't able to play in the knockout games to get a spot in the Olympics, but I still went to watch and be part of the team. The away fans came with instruments and started making a lot of noise. I felt like I was back home—this is where I'm meant to be. There came a point when I was needed for Nigeria's senior team, so they invited me to play against Egypt. Wenger said, 'What do you want to do? You can delay it so you can think about England, or you can go and represent Nigeria.' Because of the experience I had, I wanted to go and represent Nigeria. He (Wenger) said they would support me and wished me all the best. I enjoy playing for England because the team has a strict system, stays disciplined, and has some of the top players in the world. But Nigeria is always fun. You never know if something will turn out well or not. Iwobi made his debut for the Super Eagles in October 2015, in a friendly fixture against the Democratic Republic of Congo national team held in Visé, Belgium. Since then, he has cemented his position as a crucial player for Nigeria, accumulating 98 appearances and scoring 10 goals





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