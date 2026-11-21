Heych, a Nigerian fashion brand founded by Alero Ebigbeyi, has unveiled its retail store in Lagos, combining local manufacturing with affordable pricing to serve individual and bulk clients.

Heych, a Nigerian fashion and clothing brand, officially unveiled its retail store on November 10, welcoming fashion enthusiasts, media executives, influencers, friends and other guests who explored its collections and made purchases.

The brand is built on local manufacturing, affordability and quality, drawing on more than three decades of experience in the fashion industry. Customers at the launch praised the clothing quality and affordability, reflecting the brand focus on well-made fashion at accessible prices. Two things consistently stood out in conversations throughout the event: the quality of the clothing and its affordability. For Heych, this response reflects the philosophy behind the brand: making well-crafted, stylish clothing accessible without compromising on quality.

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Heych Retail Store Launch

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer Alero Ebigbeyi explained that the brand was built on a clear commitment to delivering quality clothing at accessible prices, drawing on her over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry. One thing that sets Heych apart is that we do not compromise on quality, and we are equally intentional about making our products affordable, she said.

With over 30 years of experience in this industry, I understand the importance of quality, production standards and delivering value to customers, Ebigbeyi said. She said the decision to establish a production facility in Lagos aimed to reduce import-related costs, improve quality control and make its products more accessible to consumers.

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Local manufacturing allows us to eliminate many of the bottlenecks associated with importing clothing, reduce unnecessary costs and maintain better control over the quality of what we produce, Ebigbeyi said. We want our customers to enjoy excellent products without having to pay unnecessarily high prices, she said. A key differentiator for Heych is its manufacturing facility in Lagos, equipped to support large-volume clothing production.

Lagos Production Facility

This gives the brand the capacity to serve not only individual customers but also institutional and corporate clients, including churches, concert organisers, event producers and brands requiring clothing in substantial quantities. By producing locally, Heych offers clients greater flexibility, more direct involvement in the production process and the opportunity to carry out quality checks before orders are completed.

This provides a practical alternative to the delays, logistical challenges and additional costs often associated with sourcing clothing from overseas markets such as China. The Lagos-based production facility is also designed to handle large orders, allowing Heych to supply corporate organisations, churches, concert organisers, event producers and other clients requiring clothing in bulk. Beyond its commercial ambitions, Heych is also committed to creating economic value through local enterprise.

Its production operations generate employment opportunities while contributing to the development of Nigeria fashion and manufacturing industries. For Ebigbeyi, the vision extends beyond building another fashion label. It is about demonstrating that Nigerian businesses can deliver quality, compete on price and build sustainable enterprises with the capacity to meet significant market demand. She said her ambition was to build a business that shows Nigerian manufacturers can deliver quality products at competitive prices while meeting strong market demand.

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Growth of Nigerian Fashion

With its retail store officially unveiled, Heych is positioning itself as a brand that brings together style, value and production expertise, while making a meaningful contribution to the growth of local industry. With the opening of its retail store, Heych is looking to establish itself in Nigeria fashion market through a combination of retail sales and large-scale clothing production.