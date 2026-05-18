ALDRAP's legal challenge to Blue Silks rank decision quashed

ALDRAP, an association of legislative drafting and advocacy practitioners, had petitioned the Abuja Federal High Court to protect its members' fundamental rights and stop the NBA and others from interfering in matters concerning the Blue Silks rank, but the court ruled in favor of the NBA and other respondents, and granted an order of perpetual injunction against them.

ALDRAP had introduced the Blue Silks rank as an alternative to the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, title conferred on lawyers adjudged to have merited the honour.

But the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, rejected the Blue Silks rank, describing it as illegal. ALDRAP, on the other hand, approached an Abuja Federal High Court to protect its members’ fundamental rights, and also to stop the NBA and others from interfering in matters concerning the Blue Silks rank.

However, the court ruled in favour of the NBA and other respondents, and granted an order of perpetual injunction restraining the applicants – ALDRAP and its Executive Secretary, Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja – from continuing to confer the Blue Silks rank





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ALDRAP Blue Silks Rank Nigerian Bar Association Abuja Federal High Court Association Of Legislative Drafting And Advoca Lawyers Title Article Legal Challenges Judicial Decisions Judges Supreme Court Of Nigeria Lawyers Association Title Legal Proceedings Legal Disputes

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