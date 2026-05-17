Akwete Divisional Police Headquarters Apprehends Suspect in Death of 8-Year-Old Daughter

Operatives of the Akwete Divisional Police Headquarters of Abia State Command have apprehended one Mr Chidi Stanley of Obiohuru over the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Miss Chiamaka Stanley, during a fight. The family concealed the incident, failed to report it to the police, and proceeded to secretly prepare for the burial of the deceased until Police operatives who were acting on intelligence arrived at the scene.

Operatives of the Akwete Divisional Police Headquarters of Abia State Command have apprehended one Mr Chidi Stanley of Obiohuru over the death of his 8-year-old daughter, Miss Chiamaka Stanley , during a fight.

The development was made known by DSP Maureen Chinaka, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command on Saturday in a press release. According to the press release, the suspect, Stanley, during a domestic altercation with his sister, Mrs Chinyere Stanley, allegedly threw a stone at her, which tragically struck his 8-year-old daughter, Miss Chiamaka Stanley, who was later confirmed dead at a hospital by a medical doctor.

The Abia Police Command said the family concealed the incident, failed to report it to the police, and proceeded to secretly prepare for the burial of the deceased until Police operatives who were acting on intelligence arrived at the scene. The PPRO said that Police operatives demanded access to the child’s lifeless body and also invited the family to the Police station.

The family, which was supported by some youths of the community, resisted police intervention and denied access, creating a tense and potentially violent situation. She added that the officers documented the scene, including the already-dug grave, and withdrew from the scene to prevent escalation of tension.

DSP Chinaka who further said that the suspect and the case were transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, for investigation, lamented that agitated youths of the community attempted to attack officers and the police station despite repeated appeals for calm and explanations that the case had been transferred to SCID.

"The mob remained violent. Officers were compelled to defend themselves, protect police property, and prevent further breakdown of law and order", she said





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Akwete Divisional Police Headquarters Abia State Command Chidi Stanley Chiamaka Stanley Domestic Altercation Stone Throwing Death Of Daughter Secret Burial Preparation Police Operatives Agitation Youths Of The Community Attempted Attack Police Station Breakdown Of Law And Order State Criminal Investigation Department SCID

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