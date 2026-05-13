Akwa Ibom State Vows to Deliver Highest Number of Votes for Tinubu in South-South Geo-Political Zone

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has pledged that Akwa Ibom State will cast the highest number of votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, South-South geo-political zone. Akpabio made this statement during a consultation with critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State.

Ahead of 2027 general elections, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio , has vowed that Akwa Ibom State will deliver the highest number of votes for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South-South geo-political zone.

Akpabio stated this during the consultation with critical stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Government House, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where Governor Umo Eno formally consulted party members on his return bid to the Government House in 2027. A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted Akpabio as saying, \"The event of today shows that Governor Eno is a peaceful governor, a man of God in words and in deeds.

His peaceful disposition and ability to carry everybody along have given us the assurance that, in the South-South geo-political zone, Akwa Ibom will deliver the highest number of votes. Despite the fact that he has no one challenging him for the sole ticket of the party, he is humble enough to still consult party members and critical stakeholders in the state. That is very instructive of the kind of person he is.

\" If you also go around the state, you will know that there is a government in place. Projects are being initiated, completed and commissioned for the use of the people. Even abandoned projects are being completed and commissioned. That is a governor who has the progress of his people at heart.

I congratulate him on the recent commencement of international flights to and from the Victor Attah International Airport. \" Speaking further, Akpabio stated that the people and government of Akwa Ibom State were very grateful to President Bola Tinubu for supporting one of their sons to the exalted position of President of the Senate and would show their gratitude at the polls next year





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Akwa Ibom State Godswill Akpabio Bola Ahmed Tinubu South-South Geo-Political Zone All Progressives Congress (APC) President Of The Senate Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno Critical Stakeholders Peaceful Governor Man Of God Peaceful Disposition Ability To Carry Everybody Along Highest Number Of Votes International Flights Victor Attah International Airport Projects Progress Of People At Heart Gratitude Polls Supporting One Of Their Sons Exalted Position Of President Of The Senate

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspected Vandals Arrested for Looting Accident Truck in Akwa Ibom StateThe Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals involved in looting and theft of items from an accident truck along the Calabar–Itu Highway. The command used intelligence to mobilize operatives and arrest Adamu Hamza and Anthony James.

Read more »

Umo Eno and Godswill Akpabio Collaborate Ahead of 2027 Akwa Ibom Election, Stoke Unity TalksAkwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno has formally consulted President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, reaffirming his commitment to political unity and cooperation in the state. Senator Akpabio, in return, appreciated Governor Eno and his delegation for the consultation visit, describing the Governor as ‘humility personified’ and commending him for fostering unity and peace.

Read more »

Akwa Ibom police deny involvement in alleged assault at UUTHThe Akwa Ibom State Police Command has denied reports circulating online alleging that police operatives invaded the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, and assaulted medical personnel during an operation within the hospital premises.

Read more »

Akwa Ibom will give Tinubu highest Votes in 2027 presidential electionPresident of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has vowed that Akwa Ibom State will deliver the highest number of votes for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South-South geo-political zone during the 2027 presidential election.

Read more »