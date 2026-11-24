Akwa Ibom State government raises concerns over Ibom Air's failure to submit audited financial statements since 2019 despite billions in public funding and recent profitability.

Ibom Air has failed to submit its financial statements to the Akwa Ibom State Auditor-General for audit since its establishment in 2019, despite receiving billions of naira in public funding, a PREMIUM TIMES review of the airline's records has revealed. This significant gap in financial reporting raises serious questions about the airline's accountability, particularly as the Akwa Ibom State Government considers fresh equity financing for the company through revised budgetary allocations.

Public Funding Scale and Budgetary Allocations

Ibom Air was established as part of the Akwa Ibom State Government's broader economic transformation programme initiated under Governor Umo Eno's administration. The airline received substantial state allocations over several years, including N1.5 billion in 2018, N2.19 billion in 2019, N4 billion in 2020, N4.14 billion in 2021, N2.14 billion in 2022, N3 billion in 2023, and a significant N25 billion injection in 2025. Additionally, the state government secured a N10 billion loan from Zenith Bank in 2022 specifically to support the airline's operations and expansion plans.

Also read Akwa Ibom gov inaugurates new LG secretariat

While budgetary provisions indicate these funding amounts, actual capital expenditure figures could only be verified for 2018 and 2019, when the state published detailed capital spending records. The figures for subsequent years represent budgetary allocations rather than confirmed expenditures, meaning it is not definitively established that the entire amounts were released or fully spent during those fiscal periods. This distinction is critical for understanding the true financial exposure of the state to the airline's operations.

Financial Reporting Gaps and Accounting Discrepancies

Despite the scale of public resources committed to Ibom Air, its total equity investment recorded in the state's financial statements stood at N25.99 billion. This figure remained unchanged between 2023 and 2025, even as the government made continued financial commitments and the airline reported significant operational expansion. The absence of audited financial statements from Ibom Air makes it difficult to verify how these investments were utilized or whether the recorded equity value accurately reflects the company's current asset base.

Advertisement

The lack of transparency is further complicated by the airline's reported profitability versus the lack of recorded returns to the state. Ibom Air announced a profit of N5.485 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, with revenue growing by 52 per cent from N96.53 billion in 2024 to N147 billion in 2025. However, PREMIUM TIMES' review of Akwa Ibom's audited financial statements from 2019 to 2025 found no investment income recorded from Ibom Air, raising questions about dividend distributions to the state.

Loan Repayment Structure and Civil Society Scrutiny

A recent civil society group issued a 16 November statement questioning why loan repayments and aircraft acquisitions had not resulted in a corresponding increase in the airline's carrying value in the state's financial statements. The organization noted that the carrying value remained unchanged at N25.995 billion despite reported acquisitions and debt reduction. This discrepancy highlights potential issues in how the airline's financial activities are reflected in the state's official records.

Financial records show that Ibom Air repaid N2.4 billion to the government in 2023 in connection with the N10 billion Zenith Bank facility obtained in 2022. No further repayments were recorded in subsequent fiscal documents, leading to questions about the loan's repayment structure and the source of the funds used. The absence of subsequent repayments in official records suggests either a suspension of debt servicing or a lack of transparent reporting on the airline's liability management.

Future Financial Commitments and Accountability Demands

The development comes amid plans by Governor Umo Eno's administration to make further financial commitments to Ibom Air through the revised 2026 supplementary budget and proposed 2027 budget. These planned expenditures occur while the airline's audited financial position remains unavailable in the state's public audit records, creating a paradox where new public funds are being considered without verified oversight of past investments.

Advertisement

The failure to submit financial statements extends beyond administrative omission, touching on fundamental questions of public trust and fiscal responsibility. As Akwa Ibom State prepares to deepen its financial involvement with Ibom Air, stakeholders are calling for greater transparency regarding how the airline's earnings are applied, whether dividends are being declared, and what returns are accruing to taxpayers from this major state-owned enterprise initiative.