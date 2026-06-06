Akwa Ibom State Government, Africa Global Logistics Hold Technical Sessions for Ibom Deep Seaport Project

The Akwa Ibom state government and the Africa Global Logistics Group have held high-level technical sessions aimed at actualizing the Ibom Deep seaport project. Governor Umo Eno led the team, and key officials were in attendance. The governor reaffirmed the commitment of the state government and its partners to the realization of the project.

The Akwa Ibom state government and the Africa Global Logistics Group in Paris, France have held high level technical sessions aimed at actualizing the Ibom Deep seaport project.

Governor Umo Eno led the team and was accompanied by the chairman of the technical committee on the Ibom Deep Seaport Project, Mrs. Mfon Usoro, and other key officials. The governor reaffirmed the commitment of the state government and its partners to the realization of the Ibom Deep seaport project.

A high-level technical engagement and working session with a feasibility report prepared by Worley Parsons examined the critical pathways for investment, project implementation, and long-term sustainability in the Ibom Deep seaport project. The report highlighted the potential of the blue economy project to position the State as a leading maritime, trade, and logistics hub in the Gulf of Guinea.

The state government and prospective partners reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing the project and emphasized the need to accelerate project delivery. Clear timelines, defined milestones, and actionable next steps were requested to move the project from planning to execution





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Akwa Ibom State Government Africa Global Logistics Ibom Deep Seaport Project Blue Economy Project Gulf Of Guinea

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