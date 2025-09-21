Akwa Ibom State Appeals to Diaspora and Investors to Boost State Development

The Akwa Ibom State government calls on indigenes and investors to return to the state and invest in its development. The government is creating an enabling environment by addressing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, aiming to diversify the economy and create jobs.

The Akwa Ibom State government has issued a compelling call to action, imploring prominent indigenes both within Nigeria and those residing in the diaspora to return home and contribute their resources towards the advancement of the state. This appeal, spearheaded by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment , Iniobong Ekong, was made during an interaction with journalists in Itu local government area.

The state, despite its rich natural resources, expansive land, and influential populace, faces the paradox of being largely reliant on its civil service, a situation stemming from a relative lack of industrial activity and factories. Recognizing this, the administration, represented by Commissioner Ekong, unveiled comprehensive strategies aimed at fostering a conducive environment for trade and investment. These initiatives include a declared state of emergency on power infrastructure, critical for industrial operations; the construction of rural feeder roads to enhance accessibility and facilitate the movement of goods and services; and a systematic review of the regulatory framework to streamline business processes, a proposal currently under consideration by the State House of Assembly. This multifaceted approach underscores the government's unwavering commitment to economic diversification and job creation.\Commissioner Ekong, elaborating on the multifaceted advantages of investing in Akwa Ibom, emphasized the collective benefits that accrue to the people. He specifically highlighted the significant positive impact that investments from the diaspora can have, citing personal experiences of witnessing progress in the state. The commissioner articulated his enthusiasm for projects that elevate the standard of living for Akwa Ibom citizens through employment opportunities, improved social services, and active engagement in trade and investment. He further encouraged individuals to actively participate in the state’s development, urging them to contribute to the upliftment of their communities. His message resonates with a deep understanding of the importance of home and the significance of contributing to one's roots. The commissioner's remarks were infused with a powerful sense of belonging and the moral imperative to invest in one's community. He underscored the significance of creating a positive economic impact within Akwa Ibom, emphasizing the crucial role played by external investment and the need to create an attractive environment for potential contributors to return and become major contributors to the development of the state. Commissioner Ekong concluded his speech with a pledge to support businesses, with a vision to take the businesses to the next level through the support that the government provides.\Acknowledging the challenges inherent in fostering economic growth, the Commissioner emphasized that Governor Umo Eno’s strategic vision would provide the necessary support to achieve the state’s ambitions. Ekong highlighted a project that symbolizes their commitment to providing quality water solutions, thereby improving the health and well-being of the residents of Itu and Akwa Ibom. Furthermore, he expressed a strong desire for sustained collaboration with the communities, viewing such partnerships as essential for long-term progress. His remarks also emphasized the importance of partnership, innovation, and growth, setting the stage for a positive future for the people. In conclusion, the appeal signifies more than just a call for investment; it's an invitation to participate in a transformative journey. The Akwa Ibom State government's commitment to creating an enabling environment, coupled with the diaspora’s eagerness to provide economic opportunities, promises a future filled with economic growth and social upliftment for the state and its people. The government is fully focused on building up the infrastructure with a clear focus of providing more opportunities for the people. Commissioner Ekong's impassioned plea sets a clear course for Akwa Ibom's economic transformation





