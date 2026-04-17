Akwa Ibom Power Audit Under Fire Amid Calls for Fresh Investigation

A controversial audit of Ibom Power Company by its gas supplier, Savannah Energy, is facing renewed calls for annulment due to alleged conflict of interest and procedural irregularities. Critics demand an independent audit of all state-owned investments, citing persistent power outages and poor performance.

A fervent demand has resurfaced for the annulment of a technical audit report concerning Ibom Power Company (IPC), an entity wholly owned by Akwa Ibom State. Critics are calling for a fresh, independent, and impartial audit conducted by qualified firms. The initial audit was commissioned by Governor Umo Eno shortly after his assumption of office in 2023. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Savannah Energy , the proprietors of Accugas and the gas suppliers to Ibom Power, aimed to identify operational challenges and optimize the plant's performance. However, the audit, overseen by the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), was submitted in April 2024 amidst significant controversy. Allegations of a conflict of interest have been prominent, with critics pointing out that Savannah Energy , as a direct commercial stakeholder and gas supplier to Ibom Power, should not have been appointed as its auditor. Furthermore, some Ibom Power staff have voiced concerns that the facility was not even visited during the audit process, raising serious questions about the report's validity and thoroughness.

Open Forum, a non-governmental organization in the state, was among the first to publicly challenge the ethical implications of this arrangement. The organization highlighted that appointing a company with direct commercial interests in Ibom Power as its auditor fundamentally undermines principles of transparency, credibility, and public trust. Citing international auditing standards and ethical codes, Open Forum argued that such an appointment violates established practices. Mathew Kofi Okono, the convener of Open Forum, popularly known as MKO, has expanded the call for a comprehensive audit. He advocates for a thorough, independent examination not only of Ibom Power Company but also of all other state-owned investments managed under AKICORP, many of which he describes as being in a state of severe disrepair or operational paralysis. Okono emphasized the need for a credible, operational, and technical audit to identify the root causes of underperformance and to pave the way for improved internally generated revenue for the state. He lamented that most government investments are either defunct or struggling for survival.

The concerns surrounding the audit are amplified by the persistent power challenges in Akwa Ibom State. Nearly two years after the submission of the audit report, the state continues to grapple with unreliable electricity supply, largely dependent on the erratic National Grid. Little has been publicly disclosed about any resulting reforms, apart from the dismissal of Ibom Power's Managing Director, Dr. Mayen Etukudoh. Dr. Etukudoh's removal followed his disclosures at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, where he detailed the lack of state government funding despite budgetary allocations since 2016. He also reportedly brought to light the disappearance of an $80 million grant from the Federal Government intended for Ibom Power. His departure and replacement have not demonstrably improved the power situation. In response to the ongoing power crisis, Governor Eno recently established a Power Reform Implementation Committee, to be managed by consultants. However, this committee has faced criticism from analysts and industry experts for a perceived lack of professional expertise in critical areas such as electricity generation, transmission, and utility management.

Engr Emmanuel Eno, a UK-based Akwa Ibomite, voiced concerns about professional negligence in the committee's composition, stating it lacks the necessary track record and technical capacity for effective reform. Professor Akpan Ekpo, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, has echoed this sentiment, advocating for the engagement of local experts over what he terms 'talk shows' to address the technical complexities of power sector reform. In a recent statement, MKO also proposed the urgent establishment of an Ibom Gas Company to streamline gas sector investments, ensuring consistent supply to Ibom Power and other ventures, thereby enhancing state revenue. He also stressed the importance of a diligent review of the 2009 MoU with Savannah Energy concerning gas supply and related investments, including the critical gas pipeline infrastructure





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