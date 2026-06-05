Akwa Ibom Police Rescue Three Abducted Children, Arrest Suspected Traffickers

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has rescued three abducted children and arrested two suspected child traffickers in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom Police Command have rescued three abducted children and arrested two suspected child traffickers along Ekparakwa village in the Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state.

A concerned individual reported the abduction of three children to the command at about 7 pm on Wednesday. The police spokesperson said that on receipt of the report, detectives were immediately mobilised, and all strategic entry and exit routes within the area were swiftly cordoned off in a coordinated operation aimed at rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators.

The police spokesperson further stated that a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the three missing children inside the bus. The rescued children have since been reunited with their families, while the suspects remain in police custody. The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Baba Azare, commended the swift response of the operatives and the vigilance of community members whose timely information aided the successful rescue operation





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Akwa Ibom Police Child Trafficking Rescue Operation Mkpat Enin Local Government Area

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